Are you interested in HAM radio? Look no further. The club meetings are hosted the second Tuesday each month at 7 p.m. here at Fair Park Senior Center, located at 1433 Livingston Road, Crossville. The CPARC is an Amateur Radio or “HAM” organization, dedicated to the enjoyment and educational enrichment of members through the open sharing of ideas. We invite all amateur operators as well as anyone interested in becoming an amateur radio operator to any of our meetings. For more information please contact Fair Park Senior Center at 931-484-7416.
* * *
The “Gone” Show auditions will be held on Tuesday, March 1, at 5 pm. We will hold the auditions at the senior center. If you have a crazy, wild or bizarre act and would like to be a part of our show, please call Ruth Lucas at 931-248-2487 or Fair Park Senior Center at 931-484-7416. Cash prizes, food, gift cards and other prizes to be awarded at the show on March 19. Sign up to audition now.
If you enjoyed our Christmas show and Crossville’s Got Talent you will not want to miss our annual Gone Show. Ruth Lucas, a longtime member and board member at Fair Park Senior Center, does an amazing job coordinating this show. It has become a local family favorite over the years. The Gone Show is a comedy show that will be sure to keep you entertained. This show will be held on Saturday, March 19, at 7 p.m. at the beautiful, historic Palace Theatre. Tickets are on sale now. You can purchase them at Fair Park Senior Center, Palace Theatre or call Ruth Lucas at 931-248-2487.
We hope to see you all come out for a night of laughs and entertainment!
* * *
Let us help you stay fit this winter. Come join in on one or all of our fitness classes.
• Tai Chi — Offered on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. and Thursdays at 12:30 p.m.
• Line Dancing — Offered on Tuesdays at 12:30 p.m. and Thursday nights at 6:30 p.m.
• Chair Volleyball — Offered on Mondays and Thursdays at 10 a.m.
• Table Tennis — Offered Mondays and Thursdays at 10 a.m.
• Corn Hole — Offered every Wednesday at noon
*Coming Soon — Silver Sneakers will be coming back to Fair Park Senior Center in February. To be put on the list to be notified when the class schedule is released, please call Alicia at Fair Park Senior Center.
* * *
Fair Park is open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Here is the list of our daily activities:
Monday
• 10 a.m. — Table Tennis
• 10 a.m. — Chair Volleyball
• 12 p.m. — Hand & Foot, Pinochle, Euchre
• 1 p.m. — Crochet club
• Billiards all day
Tuesday
• 10 a.m. — Tai Chi for Arthritis for Fall Prevention
• 12:30 p.m. — Line Dancing
• Billiards all day
Wednesday
• 9 a.m. — Wii Games
• 10 a.m. — Bingo
• 12 p.m. — Mexican Train
• 12 p.m. — Corn Hole
• 2 p.m. — Guitar Forum
• Billiards all day
Thursday
• 10 a.m. — Table Tennis
• 10 a.m. — Chair Volleyball
• 12 p.m. — Mah Jongg
• 12:30 p.m. — Tai Chi
• 6:30 p.m. — Line Dancing
• Billiards all day
Friday
• 9:30 a.m. — Entertainment
• 10:30 a.m. — Bingo with sponsor
• 11:30 a.m. — Lunch
• 12:30 p.m. — Hand & Foot, Pinochle, Euchre and Bridge
• Billiards all day
For a full list of special monthly classes and events please come by Fair Park Senior Center for the monthly schedule.
* * *
If you are age 60 or above and are looking to meet new friends and get involved in your community, come by and see us to take a tour of our facility and grab a monthly calendar. There are no membership fees or dues and we have something for everyone. Fair Park is located at 1433 Livingston Road, Crossville. For more information you may call 931-484-7416. Our hours of operation are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Fair Park would like to start holding chess games one day a week. If you would be interested in playing chess, please call 931-484-7416 to discuss days and times that we can work into our schedule.
* * *
Join us this Friday, Feb. 4, for a day full of activities. At 10 a.m. we will have our birthday, anniversary, and newcomer celebration. Eye Centers of Tennessee provides our cake and we will do a special prize drawing for our February birthdays and anniversaries along with our new members from January. Our bingo sponsor will be Eye Centers of Tennessee. Our menu for that day will be chili, crackers, dessert and a drink for $5. We would like to give a special thank you to our entertainers, sponsors, volunteers, janitor and our kitchen crew for everything they do for our senior center. Your service is greatly appreciated!
