Fair Park Senior Center will be closed until April 30.
In unprecedented times like these, Fair Park is doing everything we can to help keep the senior community healthy. Please note, working in a facility where a healthy lifestyle that includes social interaction is promoted, Fair Park staff wants the public to know that the decision to remain closed until April 30 is due to their deep commitment to keeping members healthy and safe. All members are missed, and the staff will continue to update everyone as much as possible.
Please continue to practice social distancing. Anyone who feels they have any symptoms is asked to call their health care provider. Those who wish to be put on Fair Park’s telephone reassurance list are asked to email fpsctn@yahoo.com for details; a reply will be sent ASAP. Following is a list of grocery store delivery and curbside options:
•Food City offers curbside pickup for a $4.95 fee. Download the Food City app on a smartphone or device in order to place orders.
•Walmart offers pick up for free. Download the Walmart Grocery app on a smartphone or device in order to place orders.
•www.InstaCart.com offers delivery to certain areas from Food City, Kroger and CVS. Visit the website to create an account. Follow prompts to enter home address, which will reveal if that address is eligible for delivery. A delivery fee is based on the order and delivery time.
Let’s Stay Connected
Though the Senior Center is closed, its commitment to the community stops. Staff members continue to make daily friendly phone calls to many of members, and the public is reminded the staff is here to help if they are needed. This program is for ages 60 and older; participants choose the days and times they would like to be called, and the staff provides the friendly conversation.
Everyone benefits from staying connected. To be put on the call list, email fpsctn@yahoo.com or call 931-787-8863 and leave a message; the call will be returned. A phone call a day keeps the loneliness away!
MyRide Crossville
For current MyRide Senior Transportation clients, trips to medical appointments are still being done, and as usual, the trips are upon the availability of the volunteers.
Also, upon availability of the volunteers, grocery shopping trips can be done for clients with the delivery to their homes. Contact Beth Stephens at 931-260-6408 to schedule trips or to join MyRide as a client or volunteer.
