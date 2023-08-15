Fair Park Senior Center offers a variety of programs, classes, and recreational activities. Amongst the many programs and activities we have, we offer a variety of activities and classes sure to keep you active. Each week we offer table tennis, chair volleyball, chair yoga, tai chi for beginners and advanced tai chi, line dancing for beginners and advanced, corn hole and will soon be adding bocce ball to our list of activities.
For a full list of programs and activities Fair Park Senior Center offers, please visit 1433 Livingston Rd. Hours of operation are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
2023 Upper Cumberland
Tennessee Senior Olympics
It is that time of year again and we could not be more excited for this year’s Upper Cumberland Tennessee Senior Olympics district events.
The Tennessee Senior Olympics began in 1981 with a mission that has continued for over 30 years — to promote healthy lifestyles for seniors through fitness, sports, and an active involvement in life. Registration is now open. There are two options for registration. Register online by visiting fairparkseniorcenter.org, click on the TN Senior Olympics tab then click the “REGISTER NOW” button. Or, visit Fair Park Senior Center or any of the event locations to pick up a registration packet.
Registration will stay open this year; however, registrations received after July 28 will not receive a T-shirt until October.
If you have any questions, call Fair Park Senior Center, and ask to speak to Carlee or Alicia. Let’s make this year our best year yet!
Aug. 31
Golf (Bear Trace Golf Course)
11 a.m.—Free Lunch
Noon—Start
Sept. 5
Bowling (Plateau Bowling Lanes)
9 a.m.—Doubles
Noon—Mixed Doubles
Sept. 7
Disc Golf (Meadow Park Lake, Crossville)
11 a.m.—Start
Sept. 9
Table Tennis (Fairfield Glade Library)
9 a.m.—Singles
10:30 a.m.—Doubles
Noon—Mixed Doubles
Sept. 10
Pickle Ball (Fairfield Glade Racquet Center)
1 p.m.—Singles
Sept. 11
Pickle Ball (Fairfield Glade Racquet Center)
8:30 a.m.—Doubles (Division 3 & 4)
11 a.m.—Doubles (Division 1 & 2)
Sept. 12
Pickle Ball (Fairfield Glade Racquet Center)
8:30 a.m.—Mixed Doubles (Division 3 & 4)
11 a.m.—Mixed Doubles (Division 1 & 2)
Shuffleboard (Fentress Senior Center)
9 a.m.—Singles
Sept. 13
Shuffleboard (Fentress Senior Center)
9 a.m.—Doubles
Sept. 14
Chair Volleyball (Bethlehem Baptist, Crossville)
9 a.m.
Sept. 18
Bowling (Plateau Bowling Lanes)
9 a.m.-Singles
Sept. 19
Swimming (Putnam YMCA)
10 a.m.-All events
Sept. 21
Corn Hole (Bethlehem Baptist, Crossville)
10 a.m.—Singles
Noon—Doubles
Sept. 25
Tennis (Fairfield Glade Racquet Center)
11:30 a.m.—Singles
1:30 p.m.—Doubles
Sept. 26
Tennis (Fairfield Glade Racquet Center)
11:30 a.m.—Mixed Doubles
Sept. 28
(Centennial Park, Crossville)
9 a.m.-Basketball (Free throw & 3 point)
10 a.m.—Softball Throw
11:30 a.m.—Horseshoes
Sept. 30
Track & Field (Cumberland County HS)
9 a.m.—Start
Schedule will be sent out one week prior to events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.