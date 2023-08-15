fair park.jpg

Pictured above is Stephen Prudhomme and fellow participants playing a round of table tennis.

Fair Park Senior Center offers a variety of programs, classes, and recreational activities. Amongst the many programs and activities we have, we offer a variety of activities and classes sure to keep you active. Each week we offer table tennis, chair volleyball, chair yoga, tai chi for beginners and advanced tai chi, line dancing for beginners and advanced, corn hole and will soon be adding bocce ball to our list of activities. 

For a full list of programs and activities Fair Park Senior Center offers, please visit 1433 Livingston Rd. Hours of operation are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.  

 

2023 Upper Cumberland 

Tennessee Senior Olympics

It is that time of year again and we could not be more excited for this year’s Upper Cumberland Tennessee Senior Olympics district events. 

The Tennessee Senior Olympics began in 1981 with a mission that has continued for over 30 years — to promote healthy lifestyles for seniors through fitness, sports, and an active involvement in life. Registration is now open. There are two options for registration. Register online by visiting fairparkseniorcenter.org, click on the TN Senior Olympics tab then click the “REGISTER NOW” button. Or, visit Fair Park Senior Center or any of the event locations to pick up a registration packet. 

Registration will stay open this year; however, registrations received after July 28 will not receive a T-shirt until October. 

If you have any questions, call Fair Park Senior Center, and ask to speak to Carlee or Alicia. Let’s make this year our best year yet!

Aug. 31

Golf (Bear Trace Golf Course) 

11 a.m.—Free Lunch 

Noon—Start

Sept. 5

Bowling (Plateau Bowling Lanes) 

9 a.m.—Doubles

Noon—Mixed Doubles

Sept. 7

Disc Golf (Meadow Park Lake, Crossville) 

11 a.m.—Start

Sept. 9

Table Tennis (Fairfield Glade Library) 

9 a.m.—Singles  

10:30 a.m.—Doubles

Noon—Mixed Doubles 

Sept. 10

Pickle Ball (Fairfield Glade Racquet Center) 

1 p.m.—Singles

Sept. 11

Pickle Ball (Fairfield Glade Racquet Center)

8:30 a.m.—Doubles (Division 3 & 4)

11 a.m.—Doubles (Division 1 & 2)

Sept. 12

Pickle Ball (Fairfield Glade Racquet Center) 

8:30 a.m.—Mixed Doubles (Division 3 & 4)

11 a.m.—Mixed Doubles (Division 1 & 2)

Shuffleboard (Fentress Senior Center) 

9 a.m.—Singles

Sept. 13

Shuffleboard (Fentress Senior Center) 

9 a.m.—Doubles

Sept. 14

Chair Volleyball (Bethlehem Baptist, Crossville) 

9 a.m.

Sept. 18

Bowling (Plateau Bowling Lanes) 

9 a.m.-Singles

Sept. 19

Swimming (Putnam YMCA) 

10 a.m.-All events

Sept. 21

Corn Hole (Bethlehem Baptist, Crossville)

10 a.m.—Singles

Noon—Doubles

Sept. 25

Tennis (Fairfield Glade Racquet Center) 

11:30 a.m.—Singles 

1:30 p.m.—Doubles

Sept. 26

Tennis (Fairfield Glade Racquet Center) 

11:30 a.m.—Mixed Doubles

Sept. 28 

(Centennial Park, Crossville) 

9 a.m.-Basketball (Free throw & 3 point)

10 a.m.—Softball Throw

11:30 a.m.—Horseshoes    

Sept. 30

Track & Field (Cumberland County HS) 

9 a.m.—Start 

Schedule will be sent out one week prior to events.

