Wednesday, July 14
Noon — Pine Cone Bird Feeders. Join Ranger Jonathan at the playground picnic area to make a fun snack for birds to enjoy. This craft should be messy and will contain peanut butter.
2 p.m. — Nature Discovery Hunt. Meet Ranger Jonathan at the playground picnic area for a fun scavenger hunt in nature. Bring water and appropriate shoes.
4 p.m. — Paint a Park. Accompany Ranger Jonathan at the playground picnic area to observe nature, then capture that scene in a painting.
Saturday, July 17
Noon — Creek Critter. Meet Rangers Josh and Jonathan at Shelter 2 tennis court to access the health of area streams by locating bioindicator species like salamanders, crayfish and other fun aquatic life. Prepare to get wet.
1:30 p.m. — Secret Life of Snakes. Meet Ranger Josh at the playground area with the park’s resident corn snake for a program that dives into the life history of snakes, non-venomous vs. venomous, and ecosystem services they provide.
2 p.m. — Skull House Rock. Meet Ranger Jonathan at the CCC museum patio by the restaurant to hear all about some of Tennessee’s native mammals through their fascinating skulls and pelts.
4 p.m. — Hear Owl About It! How wise is an owl? Meet Ranger Jonathan and the park’s resident Eastern screech owl Bobble at the CCC museum patio by the restaurant for more about these mysterious fluff balls of the night.
5 p.m. — Cumberland Plateau Nature Trail. Meet Ranger Josh at the restaurant terrace to make memories observing plants and animals found along the way. Participants should bring sturdy shoes and plenty of water; the trail is a moderate mile-long loop that runs along Byrd Creek.
8 p.m. — Campfire. Meet Rangers Josh and Jonathan at the park playground at the designated campfire area for a fun-filled night of campfire games, marshmallows and stories.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.