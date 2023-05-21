Cumberland Mountain State Park is among 32 Tennessee State Parks to achieve Platinum status — the highest level of achievement — in the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation’s Go Green with Us program.
It is the highest number of Platinum parks in the program’s history.
“Our state parks are setting an example for environmental protection, and we are glad to see them recognized in this way,” said Greer Tidwell, deputy commissioner for TDEC’s Bureau of Parks and Conservation. “These parks have worked hard and deserve this recognition. It is one more way to show TDEC’s commitment to stewarding our precious natural resources, and our park visitors deserve no less.”
The announcement coincides with April being Earth Month worldwide. The annual Earth Day observance was April 22.
The evaluation process reviews parks’ efforts in sustainability categories including energy efficiency, maintenance and hospitality, water conservation and recycling and waste reduction, among others.
Through this process, parks can earn Bronze, Silver, Gold or Platinum recognition levels. Parks accumulate points for completing designated tasks within the Go Green guidelines. This year, 20 parks reached Gold to go with the 32 achieving Platinum recognition.
Go Green With Us began in 2015 as a recycling initiative of the state parks. In its first year, it was a voluntary program, before becoming mandatory for all Tennessee State Parks in 2018.
The parks were the recipients of the National Association of State Park Directors’ 2022 President’s Award for the Go Green program.
Park visitors are encouraged to ask about their favorite park’s Go Green initiative and what they can do to participate. More information about the program can be found at tnstateparks.com
