Please join the Friends of the Art Circle Library on Thursday, Feb. 6, at 10 a.m. (9:30 a.m. for refreshments) in the Cumberland Meeting Room of the library as they welcome Director Matthew Kirby of the Falling Water River Regional Library, Cookeville, TN.
Kirby’s talk will include information on the statewide programs and services offered by the Tennessee State Library and Archives, Tennessee READS and the Tennessee Electronic Library. He will also be speaking about the construction of the new State Library building in Nashville.
As Director of the Falling Water River Regional Library, Kirby consults with public library boards and administrative staff on policies and procedures, continuing education, grants, and other topics. He received his bachelor’s degree in History at Tennessee Tech University and his master’s degree in Information Science at the University of Tennessee-Knoxville.
The Friends of the Art Circle Public Library is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to raise financial support for the Art Circle Library and also make cultural opportunities available to Cumberland County residents.
FOL memberships and profits from the Friends’ Book Store/Sales are its primary fundraising sources. The Book Store is located on the first floor of the Library. Book donations are accepted at the ACPL Library and at the Village Green Mall in Fairfield Glade.
In addition to funding book purchases, the friends also finance several special programs such as the Children's Summer Reading, Adult Reading, and Teen Reading programs. Annual contributions are also made to the Imagination Library.
Meetings are open to the public and always feature refreshments, a short business meeting, and a program with local speakers. Please join us and also consider becoming a “Friend”.
Remember, all contributions are tax deductible. Please visit the website at www.artcirclelibrary.info/FOL for more details.
