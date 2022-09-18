STARTS-orff-schulwerk.jpg

Glen Belcher with STARTS, left, welcomes Cumberland County schools music educators Emily Kilby, Homestead Elementary; Jerry Buttrum, Pleasant Hill Elementary; and Kristen Lopez, Stone Elementary, and Rebecca Farley, supervisor of Pre-K-8th Grade curriculum and instruction. The music educators attended Orff-Schulwerk Levels hosted at Lee University during the summer.

Cumberland County School’s music educators Kristen Lopez, Emily Kilby and Jerry Buttrum attended Orff-Schulwerk (School-work) Levels at Lee University this sum-

mer. 

The Orff-Schulwerk teaching approach promotes creativity from imaginational discovery and holistically builds connections through life’s experiences, which promotes higher level thinking skills. 

The Orff-Schulwerk process transfers these concepts into all curricula, not only music. 

When students create within art or non-art curricula, they retain information, use higher-level thinking skills; therefore, promoting students to become lifetime learners. 

Lopez and Kilby completed their Orff-Schulwerk Level 1 training.

Buttrum completed his Orff-Schulwerk Level 3 training and is Orff-Schulwerk Certified. 

Support The ARTS — STARTS — provided financial assistance to the Cumberland County Schools to support the educators in this summer learning program.

Tags

Trending Video