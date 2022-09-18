Cumberland County School’s music educators Kristen Lopez, Emily Kilby and Jerry Buttrum attended Orff-Schulwerk (School-work) Levels at Lee University this sum-
mer.
The Orff-Schulwerk teaching approach promotes creativity from imaginational discovery and holistically builds connections through life’s experiences, which promotes higher level thinking skills.
The Orff-Schulwerk process transfers these concepts into all curricula, not only music.
When students create within art or non-art curricula, they retain information, use higher-level thinking skills; therefore, promoting students to become lifetime learners.
Lopez and Kilby completed their Orff-Schulwerk Level 1 training.
Buttrum completed his Orff-Schulwerk Level 3 training and is Orff-Schulwerk Certified.
Support The ARTS — STARTS — provided financial assistance to the Cumberland County Schools to support the educators in this summer learning program.
