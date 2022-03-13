SupportTheARTS (STARTS) is assisting Cumberland County High School’s theater arts program with production costs for the upcoming Theatre II class presentation.
“Entertainment for the Short Attention Span: Episode 2022” is an original play written by CCHS students. This approximately 80-minute production takes the audience through life, art, and culture, reduced through the lens of the modern teen’s short attention span.
From the last two years in review, to one-minute musicals, to the story of the Titanic told from the perspective of the iceberg, this show includes a dizzying array of student creativity, all presented in short comic scenes.
From concept, to page, to stage, students have written the show, designed props and costumes, and staged and rehearsed the show for audiences to enjoy — all during class time.
The public is invited to join the cast as they battle social media platforms, romp through fandoms, and satirize the Greek pantheon — with plenty of laughs for all. This production is best enjoyed by ages 8 and older.
“Entertainment for the Short Attention Span: Episode 2022” will take place at the historic Palace Theatre in downtown Crossville. Tickets are $5 at the door.
The production opens to a friends and family preview at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 9.
Public performances being at 7 p.m. Thursday-Friday, March 10-11; and 2 p.m. Saturday, March 12. Tickets are $5 at the door.
