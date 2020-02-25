Tennessee Trails Association’s Plateau Chapter has hikes of about 5-8 miles every Wednesday and two Saturdays per month.
Those participating are asked to pack water, snacks, lunch, tick/bug spray and sunscreen.
Check the Plateau Chapter blog at http://ttaplateauchapter.blogspot.com one hour prior to hike time for cancellation or for any other updates/changes to the schedule before hiking. Contact hike coordinator Deb Westervelt at plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org or 931-267-2243 for more details.
March hikes include:
Wednesday, March 4 — Gentleman’s Swimming Hole, Rugby, and Colditz Cove, Allardt. This is a combined 3.5-mile moderate hike. Colditz Cove features a pristine 1.5-mile loop to the 60-foot high Northrop Falls. A short drive brings us to the Gentleman’s Swimming Hole for an additional 2-mile hike. Depart from Cracker Barrel at 7:30 a.m. Carpool cost $5.
Wednesday, March 11 — Daddys Creek Section Trail, Hebbettsburg. Long hike will be a moderate 7.5-mile through hike along Daddys Creek, past a 1940s cave house once home to a family for years. Requires an 8-mile shuttle. Short hike, a moderate 4.7 miles, starts from the Keyes Rd. Trailhead to the connector trail yellow gated parking area. Depart 7:30 a.m. from southwest parking lot of the VF outlet mall on Interstate Drive. Those in the Fairfield Glade area may join the caravan at 7:45 a.m. at the four-way stop at the intersection of Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr. Carpool cost is $2.
Thursday, March 12 — Chapter monthly meeting starts at 6 p.m. in Crossville First United Methodist Church Annex on Neech-
am St. Meet for dinner at 4:30 p.m. at Abuela’s Cuban on Main St. in downtown Crossville. Those planning to go to dinner are asked to RSVP to Norm at 772-529-9243.
Saturday, March 14 — Savage Gulf State Natural Area, Collins Rim Trail, Gruetli Laager. Long hike will be from the Collins West Trailhead with an in and out moderate hike of 7-8 miles on the east side of the rim with scenic overlooks. The in and out short hike is 5 miles or less. Depart at 7:30 a.m. from Trinity Tabernacle on Hwy. South. Carpool cost is $7.
Wednesday, March 18 — Big South Fork, Grand Gap Loop, Oneida. The moderate long hike of 6.8 miles is on a loop trail hike among cliffs and boulders with spectacular views of the BSF Gorge from Angel Falls Overlook. The short hike is 4 miles in and out. Depart 7:30 a.m. from the Crossville Cracker Barrel southwest parking lot. Carpool cost is $6.
Saturday, March 21 — Great Smoky Mountains National Park’s Walker Sisters Cabin and Little Green Brier School. The long, 8-mile in and out hike is rated moderate to strenuous due to 1,500-foot elevation gain. An easy, 4.5-mile short hike in and out turns around at the end of Little Brier Gap Trail. The hike will start from the Metcalf Bottoms campground on Metcalf Bottoms Trail, 0.6 miles, to the school then Little Brier Gap Trail to a junction of a gravel road and Grassy Rd. The gravel road leads 0.25 mi to the Walker Sisters Cabin, where 10 children were raised, and spring house. Carpool cost $8. Depart at 7:30 a.m. from Dorton United Methodist Church, 1 mile east of Peavine Rd. on Hwy. 70 E.
Wednesday, March 25 — Cloudland Canyon, West Rim Loop Trail. The long hike is
6 miles, lollypop loop, rated
moderate to difficult, starting from Parking West Rim Loop Trailhead. The short hike is 3.5 miles in and out. Most of the
hike is moderately difficult, becoming strenuous on several short sections. Gorgeous overlooks of the canyon, Cherokee Falls, Hemlock Falls and views of the towns of Trenton and Lookout Valley await hikers at a drop of 1,200 feet. There is a wide variety of mosses, ferns, mushrooms, and wildflowers. Depart 7:30 a.m. from Trinity Tabernacle Church, Hwy. 127 South. Carpool cost is $9.
