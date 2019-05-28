“Memory Road, Terri Utsey, Regina Stephens, T.J. Fischer, Judy Fistler and Billy Gibson, Thessa Ciupei, Fisherman’s Quartet, Bob White, Vinnie DeGeorge and Ms. Tennessee Senior America Dr. Hall perform Thursday, June 13, at 6:30 p.m. in the Palace Theatre to benefit the 127 South Senior Center that has helped so many citizens in the community.
Sponsors for this event are Mayberry’s Fine Furniture, Farm Bureau Insurance, 102.5 WOW Radio, Business Equipment Clinic and Crossville Chronicle-Glade Sun.
Reserved seat tickets are just $12! Call the Palace Theatre at 931-484-6133 or visit the theater at 72 S Main St. to own your seats for the BEST SHOW IN TOWN!
The theater opens at 6 p.m., and the show will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Don’t miss this one, it’s a winner!
