After the unfortunate tragedy of losing three horses in August 2021, Standing Tall Life Skills was gifted seven horses from compassionate horse owners across the state. Some hadn’t been ridden in years, and some had physical issues. Under the care and supervision of volunteer Pat Kane, she and seven other volunteers gently and lovingly worked with the horses to get them ready for classes starting in March. One of the horses, Moon, had a fall on ice several years ago and was receiving steroid shots. After she was adjusted by their equine body balancer, she was like a new horse. No more pain or steroid shots.
“All of the horses have made miraculous strides and are now working together as a cohesive team,” stated Michelle Cannon.
An open house is planned for Saturday, March 22, from 10 a.m. to noon at Wildwood Stables for parents to bring their kids to sign up for the six-week classes and meet the horses. Potential volunteers and donors are welcome too. Refreshments will be served.
Standing Tall continues to grow and expand its programs.
As a 501(c)(3), nonprofit, Standing Tall is supported by grants and donations and all volunteers. The United Fund, Middle Tennessee Natural Gas Co., Rotary Club of Fairfield Glade and Volunteer Energy Cooperative support Standing Tall. Because of this support, Standing Tall will continue to offer classes free of charge. A recent survey of former students indicates the skills learned in Standing Tall continue to provide a positive compass to cope with the stresses of life. Future plans include a shelter for the Standing Tall herd and a covering for the outdoor arena. For more information, contact the organization at 931-200-4143 or 931-200-2195.
