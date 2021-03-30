Crossville, TN (38555)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.