The Standing Tall Life Skills Program addresses the needs of youth (and adults) who are experiencing social, emotional or physical challenges in their daily life. They provide a positive and safe equestrian environment to empower students with social life skills and coping skills that help them build self-awareness and self-esteem. Their students care for the horses and a natural bond of trust and acceptance occurs. This is a holistic program to address the needs of the body, mind and spirit. Their goal is for the students to incorporate their skills to improve relationships and build a stronger community. To learn more go to www.standingtallcrossville.com.
Through the support of the United Fund, the program has been able to purchase a portable building near the outdoor arena. They have recently insulated and finished the inside of the building complete with a handicap ramp to the entrance. Having their own space has been a wonderful addition to the program. Thank you, United Fund!
You can support the United Fund by giving generously to help this program and 35 other local non-profits at www.cumberlandunitedfund.org. Donor dollars help aid the homeless, the hungry, emergencies, disasters, adult and child victims of domestic violence and sexual assault, citizens with brain disorders and disabilities, low-income families, the elderly and the county’s most precious resource, our children and youth. With the United Fund you can be assured that your donation stays local and you are helping to build a better Cumberland County.
