Standing Tall Life Skills was recently featured on an episode of the PBS program Tennessee’s Wild Side. The episode initially aired Jan. 25, but is available at wildsidetv.com.
The show shares the story of how Standing Tall came about and how it continues to grow and help children and adults mitigate the effects of childhood trauma through coping skills and working with horses. The team of dedicated volunteers offers a safe place where kids can learn, express themselves and be who they are meant to be.
“We are implementing a new program called the Standing Tall Summer Experience, an equine-assisted learning program,” said Michelle Cannon.
The three-day summer camp is in addition to the six-week courses previously offered. Camps will be held Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from June 6-July 20.
The curriculum includes life skill lessons, fun art and garden activities, and ground work with horses. Breakfast and snacks will be provided.
The program is being offered free to the public, but donations are always appreciated to carry on the mission of the program.
Standing Tall is now accepting new students and volunteers. An open house and sign up is set March 25, 1-3 p.m. at Wildwood Stables, 1450 Westchester Dr.
Standing Tall was named for the second largest sycamore tree in the state of Tennessee found at the property off Westchester Dr. In Cumberland County. The sycamore tree is listed on the Historic and Legendary Tree Registry. The property where Wildwood Stables and Standing Tall are located was once the homestead of the Center family. The family is part of the rich history of Cumberland County — Mr. Center was the first school superintendent.
The organization’s motto reminds kids to Stand Tall, like the sycamore tree, with their roots planted deeply and arms stretched toward the heavens, becoming a beacon of hope for others.
