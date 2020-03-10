The Standing Tall Life Skills Program, in concert with the Avalon Center, conducted a leadership forum in February for graduates from the 2019 program.
Ten young men and women completed the course. They will return this year to work with new kids attending the six-week program.
The leadership forum covered important topics like good leadership traits, appropriate communication techniques and public speaking to better equip those in attendance to make a difference at home, in school and in the community.
Standing Tall Life Skills Program Inc. helps children ages 7 and older better prepare for the challenges of everyday living as a young person growing up in today's world. Thirty-two have completed the program, and that number is expected to double this year.
Using horses to illustrate life skills makes those lessons come alive. It is always free for kids in Cumberland and surrounding counties.
For more information, check Standing Tall Life Skills Program on Facebook, visit www.standingtallcrossville.com or call 931-484-0110.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.