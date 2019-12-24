Renowned artist and instructor Sara Senft is offering a class this winter in the amazing, centuries-old art of stained glass.
All levels of skill are welcome to participate in the four-session February class at the Plateau Creative Arts Center.
Students will be assisted in their choice of design according to their level of skill and experience. Some equipment will be available for purchase and/or use during class; students with experience are encouraged to bring their own equipment. Glass and some other materials will be furnished.
Classes will meet from 9 a.m.-noon each Thursday in February beginning Feb. 6. Students may register at the Arts Center at 451 Lakeview Dr., Fairfield Glade, or call 931-707-7249 and pay by credit card. The class is $120 for Art Guild members and $140 for guests.
Senft has taught many classes and participated in many arts events throughout Tennessee and Pennsylvania, where she previously lived. She has designed and created amazing stained-glass pieces for more than 50 years.
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization and an equal opportunity employer.
