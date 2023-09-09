The Council of Catholic Women of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Fairfield Glade, will host their annual rummage sale Sept. 14-16 in both Sheehan Hall and in the basement below the rectory at 7501 Peavine Rd.
The sale will be held from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Thursday-Friday, Sept. 14-15, and from 9 a.m.-noon on Saturday, Sept. 16. The $2 bag day and bargain day sale will be offered Saturday only.
Items available include collectibles, home decor, crafts, glassware, large selections of women’s and men’s clothing, linens, Christmas decor, the boutique’s selection of jewelry and extra special treasures, tools, outdoor items, luggage, sport and golf equipment and much more.
Proceeds from the sale benefit community charities.
