Crossville’s own professional instrumental music ensemble, the Southern Stars Symphonic Brass, is presenting their Winter concert at Stone Memorial High School’s 1,200-seat auditorium on Sunday, Feb. 20, at 3 p.m.
The group is composed of 30 musicians who come to Crossville for rehearsals and concerts from the areas of Nashville, Murfreesboro, Cookeville, Chattanooga, Crossville, Knoxville and Southeast Kentucky. They are comprised of university music department professors, secondary level band directors and music educators, and freelance musicians from other careers. They are now in their 14th year of providing three concerts per season in Crossville after their founding by Dwight Wages who is currently president of this 501(c)3 nonprofit.
The coming concert will showcase music “of the heart” that will have meaning to both young and older residents who will recall their various crushes and romances over the years.
Concert selections will include “Essence of Brass;” “Cute,” a Neil Hefti swing tune; “You Raise Me Up,” Euphonium soloist Briana Vogt; “The Belle of Chicago” march by John Philip Sousa; “I Vow to Thee” by Gustav Holst; “Friend Like Me” (Aladin) by Chuck Lyons with a bass trombone solo; “Burning Love,” an Elvis hit; “Let’s Face the Music and Dance,” an Irving Berlin tune; “Hard to Say I’m Sorry,” the hit song by ’80s group Chicago; “I’ve Got You Under My Skin,” flugelhorn solo by Chris McCormick; “If We Hold On Together,” an Emmy Award-winning song; and “De-Lovely,” a Cole Porter medley.
The concert will also include a tribute to Tracy Luna (tuba), a 14-year charter member of the SSSB, who recently passed away at age 48 during the week before Christmas from his struggle with pancreatic cancer. The band will perform the iconic march “Them Basses” in memory of Luna.
The “Tracy Luna Scholarship Fund” is being established for eligible students from DeKalb County High School, where Luna served as the band director, for those who will be pursuing an instrumental music degree at a post-secondary institution. A donation to this fund from the Southern Stars Symphonic Brass will be awarded at this concert.
Tickets for this concert are currently available at the following outlet locations: First National Bank of Tennessee branches in Crossville and Fairfield Glade; On It’s Way (UPS / Fedex shipping) in the Village Mall in Fairfield Glade; and Bed & Biscuit Kennel off of Peavine Rd. Students are admitted free, and adult single concert tickets are $22.
A “Short Season” ticket for both the Feb. 20 concert and the last one of the season on May 22 are a bargain at $35.
Sponsors for this event are: Bed & Biscuit Kennel (Season sponsor); and concert sponsors Mary Helen McHugh of Better Homes & Gardens/Gwin Realty; Gordon Atchley - Farm Bureau Insurance; Tim & Sue Tewalt; and Bob & Jaye Emrick.
