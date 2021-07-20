After an 18-month hiatus due to the Covid pandemic, the Southern Stars Symphonic Brass is readying another season of “Premium Entertainment” concerts.
This 30-musician strong professional instrumental ensemble will begin their 2021-’22 season with a free concert titled Summon the Heroes Saturday, Sept. 4, at 5 p.m. at 6:30 p.m. at the new outdoor performance stage at The Grove in Fairfield Glade near Mirror Lake.
If you have never attended one of their pleasure packed performances, you owe it to yourself to experience their concert programs which are filled with a wide variety of music styles. Patrons of SSSB concerts remark about the outstanding musicianship of the ensemble and how proud they are to have this high quality gem here in Crossville.
Food vendors will be present or bring your own refreshments. The Grove grounds provide great viewing and a professional sound system ensures your listening pleasure, plus there is a dance floor for those so inclined.
This concert is dedicated to all first responders from Cumberland County, Crossville and Fairfield Glade medical, EMT, fire and police personnel who provided care during the COVID-19 crisis and on an everyday basis. They are asked to attend to be recognized by the performance of “Summon the Heroes” by the SSSB.
This Labor Day weekend concert will feature a Broadway medley, big band swing tunes (“Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy” and “Sing, Sing, Sing”), “Summon the Heroes”, the Beatles “Ticket to Ride”, Chuck Mangione’s “Children of Sanchez, Ray Charles hit “Geogia On My Mind,” “Route 66,” a medley of John Williams movie hits (Star Wars, Jaws, and ET), and marches “Colonel Bogey” and “Stars and Stripes Forever.”
Sponsors for this concert include: Crossville Life (Don Napier), Atlas Real Estate (Tracy Barnes), Bed & Biscuit Kennel, Bob Emrick, Best Friends Veterinary Clinic, Flynn Signs, Cumberland Eye Care, and Gernt Insurance (Art Gernt).
Fairfield Glade resident Dwight Wages is the founder and president of this 501(c)(3) organization which is entering their 14th season of providing a three-concert ticketed series held in Crossville at Stone Memorial High School’s beautifully acoustic 1,200-seat auditorium.
The musicians are from Nashville, Murfreesboro, Cookeville, Chattanooga, Crossville, Knoxville, Southeast Kentucky and areas in between. The performers include university music department professors, secondary music educators, and gig musicians from other career backgrounds. Their conductor is Dr. Steven Sudduth who is director of bands at the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, KY.
Wages explained, “I selected the name for the group to make it clear about the professional quality of the ensemble. Southern Stars conveys that the musicians are of outstanding quality. Symphonic was intended to emphasize that the group can present music with the finesse of a professional symphony orchestra. Apparently the word Symphonic has led some residents to think of orchestras comprised of violins, cellos and woodwind instruments who play classical music like Beethoven, Mozart and Bach — and therefore, not of interest. I want to assure residents that if they would just hear us one time, I am convinced they would be impressed. I even offer a money back guarantee if anyone is dissatisfied, and have had no takers in 13 years! The Sept. 4 free concert is a great opportunity to hear the group at a price that everyone can afford, so I encourage you to come hear us and then become regular patrons.”
The concert season includes the following dates for the ticketed subscription series: Sept. 26, Feb. 20 and May 1. All dates are for Sunday afternoons at 3 p.m. and are held at Stone Memorial High School in Crossville. A possible alternative location for the May 1 concert will be announced later, as a grand piano is required for performance of Gershwin’s “Raphodsy in Blue” by piano soloist Annetta Deck, as the high school does not possess one at the present time.
Tickets for the three Crossville Series concerts will be on sale beginning Aug. 6 at the following locations: First National Bank of TN branches in Crossville and Fairfield Glade; On Its Way (FedEx and UPS outlet in Village Green Mall) in Fairfield Glade; and Bed & Biscuit Kennel off Peavine Road.
Single adult tickets are $22 and students are admitted free. A three-concert season ticket is at a bargain savings price of $50 with a benefit of being able to exchange a concert ticket you can not attend, for another one in the season. For more details, contact Dwight Wages at 931-484-6939 or by email at dwight.wages@gmail.com.
