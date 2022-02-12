It is Sunday, Feb. 20, and a week after the letdown or euphoria of the Superbowl depending on whether you are a Bengals or Rams fan!
Now is the time to get off the couch and come to be entertained by the area’s premiere professional music ensemble, the Southern Stars Symphonic Brass. Their motto is “Premium Entertainment,” and you will not be disappointed with the quality of their presentation and wide selection of music to leave you wanting to return for more.
The group is composed of 30 musicians who come to Crossville for rehearsals and concerts from the areas of Nashville, Murfreesboro, Cookeville, Chattanooga, Crossville, Knoxville and S.E. Kentucky. The SSSB are presenting their “Valentine Treats” concert on Sunday, Feb. 20, at 3 p.m. in the 1,200 seat auditorium at Stone Memorial High School in Crossville on Cook Rd.
This concert will showcase music “of the heart” that will have meaning to both young and older residents who will recall their various crushes and romances over the years.
Concert selections will include “Essence of Brass;” “Cute,” a Neil Hefti swing tune; “You Raise Me Up,” Euphonium soloist Briana Englebert, Vogt; “The Belle of Chicago” march by John Philip Sousa; “I Vow to Thee” by Gustav Holst; “Friend Like Me” from Aladin, bass trombone solo by by Chuck Lyons; “Burning Love,” an Elvis hit song; “Let’s Face the Music and Dance,” an Irving Berlin tune; “Hard to Say I’m Sorry,” hit song by ’80s group Chicago; “I’ve Got You Under My Skin,” flugelhorn solo by Chris McCormick; “If We Hold On Together,” an Emmy Award-winning song; and “De-Lovely,” a Cole Porter medley.
The concert will also include a tribute to Tracy Luna, tuba, a 14-year charter member of the SSSB who recently passed away at age 48 from his struggle with pancreatic cancer. The band will perform the iconic march “Them Basses” in memory of Luna. The “Tracy Luna Scholarship Fund” is being established for eligible students from DeKalb County High School, where he served as the band director, for those who will be pursuing an instrumental music degree at a postsecondary institution. A donation to this fund from the Southern Stars Symphonic Brass will be awarded at this concert.
Tickets for this concert are currently available at the following outlet locations: First National Bank of TN branches in Crossville and Fairfield Glade; SDP Financial Planning in the Village Mall in Fairfield Glade; and Bed & Biscuit Kennel off of Peavine Rd. Students are admitted free, and adult single concert tickets are $22.
A “Short Season” ticket for the Feb. 20 concert and the final concert of the season May 22 are a bargain at $35.
Sponsors for this event are: Bed & Biscuit Kennel (Season sponsor); and concert sponsors Mary Helen McHugh of Better Homes & Gardens/Gwin Realty; Gordon Atchley - Farm Bureau Insurance; Tim & Sue Tewalt; and Bob & Jaye Emrick.
