In late November, the 30 musician professional ensemble, the Southern Stars Symphonic Brass provided their biennial free admission Christmas concert to the general public.
An estimated audience of 850 were present for the concert which was titled “A Brassy Christmas.” They were treated to a variety of Christmas and holiday musical fare which included “Sleigh Ride,” “Christmas Festival,” “Halleluah Chorus” from the Handel’s “Messiah,” “Nutcracker Suite” selections, and jazz swing renditions of “Go Tell It on the Mountain” and “Three Kings Swing.”
A free-will offering was taken up to benefit two area nonprofits,CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates for children), and Avalon (their mission is to end power-based violence against men, women and children). As a result of the generosity of the audience SSSB President Dwight Wages presented to each organization a $1,000 check for their programs.
In addition, the SSSB wishes to thank the following concert sponsors whose support helped make this concert possible: Bed & Biscuit Kennel; Annette Renaud of Crye-Leike Realty; Plemmons-Jackson & Canabiss PLLC; Edward Jones - Pete Bisbee, Financial Advisor; and Eye Centers of Tennessee.
There are two remaining subscription concerts in the 2021-22 SSSB season: Sunday, Feb. 20, “A Valentine Treat,” and Sunday, May 22, “An Afternoon at the Movies.” Tickets go on sale for both concerts on Jan. 10 at First National Bank of TN branches in Crossville and Fairfield Glade; On Its Way (UPS location in the Village Green Mall in Fairfield Glade), and Bed & Biscuit Kennel off of Peavine Rd. Adult tickets are $22, students are Free, and a short season ticket for both concerts is $35.
