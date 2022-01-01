Crossville, TN (38555)

Today

Strong thunderstorms likely. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 52F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Strong thunderstorms likely. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 52F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.