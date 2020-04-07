Southern Stars Symphonic Brass
It is with reluctance that the Southern Stars Symphonic Brass have canceled their American Tributes concert on April 19 in Stone Memorial High School auditorium.
This has become necessary due to the COVID-19 virus, the nationwide recommendations of limiting the size of social gatherings, and the extended closing of school system facilities through April 24.
For those who have already purchased a ticket for this last concert of the season, including season ticket patrons) the following policy will be enacted related to refunds:
• Exchange the ticket for one of the concerts in the 2020-’21 season.
• Donate the ticket value (no exchange) back to the Southern Stars to help with their financial status.
Southern Stars Symphonic Brass is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that relies heavily on ticket sales for each concert to bring their brand of “Premium Entertainment” to the Crossville area.
The Brass will send an email directly to all patrons affected by this circumstance with details of the refund choices. Those who do not receive a direct email are asked to contact Brass President Dwight Wages at dwight.wages@gmail.com or 931-484-6939.
Cumberland County Community Chorus
The Cumberland County Community Chorus has canceled its spring concert series, which was scheduled for May 2-4.
This is the first time in more than 30 years in the history of the chorus that rehearsals and concerts have been canceled.
The board of directors made this difficult decision in accordance with the guidelines from Gov. Bill Lee for the safety of their loyal audience, as well as for the singers and accompanists.
This is a huge disappointment to the chorus as they have been excitedly rehearsing new music for our spring performances.
They join the hopes and prayers of all for the COVID-19 virus to no longer be a threat very soon, and that all may return to the safety and security of the lives we once knew.
On a positive note, Cumberland County Community Chorus scholarships will be awarded to two students this spring.
The 2020 recipients are Noah Aikens, a home-schooled senior, and Mackenzie Bailey Wingert, a senior at Stone Memorial High School.
At this time, Aikens has received acceptance letters from two universities. He will major in music education.
Wingert is a senior at Stone Memorial High School and will be attending Roane State in the fall. She has also chosen music education as her area of study.The Community Chorus extends a heartfelt thanks to Blake Saldano, director of choral music at SMHS, and to Annetta Deck, private piano teacher and accompanist, for guiding their students towards music excellence and encouraging them to pursue the Community Chorus scholarship opportunities.
Also, the Community Chorus thanks its audience for their attendance and support. They look forward to the future when all may safely gather again to share the joy of music.
Visit cumberlandcountycommunitychorus.org or the chorus’ Facebook for information.
Plateau Women’s Chorus
The Plateau Women’s Chorus, in the same abundance of caution that the entire community is engaged in during the COVID-19 emergency, has postponed its spring concert series and 19th Amendment celebration parade until August.
The Chorus is excited to present the beautiful music they have been preparing to the community when the crisis is over, and invites the public to save the dates.
Key of She: Sisters in Song concerts are rescheduled for noon Aug. 19 in Art Circle Public Library; 2 p.m. Aug. 28 in Good Samaritan Society at Fairfield Glade; and 3 p.m. Aug. 30 in St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Fairfield Glade.
A tentative concert date is 5:30 p.m. Aug. 23 in Crossville First United Methodist Church.
The 19th Amendment parade and celebration are tentatively scheduled for 11 a.m. Aug. 22 in downtown Crossville.
Rehearsals will resume from 4-6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays from Aug. 11-20.
The Chorus’s mission is to provide women with the opportunity to express themselves through song by publicly performing music written predominantly for women and by women. Its aim is to provide encouragement, community, and inspiration to its audience and members.
For more information or to support the Chorus, contact P.O. Box 1691, Crossville, TN 38558; plateauwomenschorus@gmail.com; or visit them on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.