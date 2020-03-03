Due to last week’s inclement weather, our scheduled author event featuring Beth Durham was postponed.
It is rescheduled for 1 p.m. March 12 in the Carol Darling Room. Beth writes Christian historical fiction inspired by the characters of Tennessee’s Cumberland Plateau.
Spring is almost here, and the library is about to spring into its 2020 concert series. Check the March brochure, Facebook or the Art Circle Public Library website for dates and times.
What’s Happening
Wednesday, March 4 — Ewe Can Knit Needle Workers Group meeting, 10 a.m.
• Stamp Collectors Group meeting, 11 a.m.
Thursday, March 5 — Friends of the Art Circle Public Library membership meeting with guest speaker Bill Morgan, Master Gardener, “Using Native Plants in the Landscape,” 9:30 a.m.
• AARP Foundation Tax-Aide, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., [appointment preferred; call 931-707-3314]
Friday, March 6 — AARP Foundation Tax-Aide, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., [appointment preferred; call 931-707-3314]
• Origami Group meeting, 1 p.m.
Saturday, March 7 — Genealogy seminar, On the Move: Emigration, Immigration, and Migration, Cumberland County Archives, 10 a.m.
• Write Away writing group meeting, 10 a.m.
• Chess class with Alan Kantor, 10 a.m.
• Beginning guitar class with Tom Fincher, 10 a.m.
• Intermediate guitar class with Tom Fincher, 10:30 a.m.
• Advanced guitar class with Tom Fincher, 11 a.m.
Monday, March 9 — Learn Tai Chi [intermediate], 2 p.m.
• Learn Tai Chi [beginning], 3 p.m.
Tuesday, March 10 — KidBits Storytime and Craft, Children’s Library Carousel, 10 a.m.
• The Angry Birds Movie 2 [PG], Tuesday Morning at the Movies, 10 a.m.
• Cast Away [PG-13], Tuesday at the Movies, 2 p.m.
Great New Books
Writers & Lovers by Lily King. A former golf prodigy devastated by her mother’s death and a bad affair, Casey Peabody waits tables in Harvard Square, lives in a musty hole-in-the-wall, and continues work on the novel she’s been writing for six years. At 31, she’s been mostly left behind by friends who’ve dropped their dreams for security, but even as she stays loyal to the creative life, she falls for two very different men. The book is funny and romantic and hard to put down, full of well-observed details of restaurant culture and writer’s workshops.
Eight Perfect Murders by Peter Swanson. Bookseller and mystery fanatic Malcolm Kershaw once created a list titled “Eight Perfect Murders,” seemingly uncrackable cases drawn from works by authors like Agatha Christie. He’s regretting it, for an FBI agent has shown up at his Old Devils Bookshop in Boston, concerned about several nasty murders echoing those on his list. What’s more, it appears that a killer out there is tracking his every move. Now he’s got a case to solve.
82 Days on Okinawa: One American’s Unforgettable Firsthand Account of the Pacific War’s Greatest Battle by Art Shaw and Robert Wise. April 2020 marks the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Okinawa (April 1, 1945-June 22, 1945). For the United States, taking control of the Japanese island was critical to reaching the mainland, but the hilly and woody terrain and experienced Japanese military resistance presented challenges. As a 25-year-old field artillery commander (361st Artillery, 96th Division), Shaw was one of the first U.S. officers to land on the beaches. When the battle ended, he and his men had experienced 82 days of fighting. The first day many units lost half of their men. After nearly three months of combat, more than 10,000 Americans and many more Japanese lost their lives. Two years ago, at 97, Shaw told his story to veteran World War II writer Wise; included are accounts of repeated acts of heroism and astonishing attacks. Shaw tells how victory was uncertain until the very end.
Libraries=Information
Thousands of products sold on Amazon.com are unsafe or expired, according to a pair of recent investigations. When the Wall Street Journal investigated, it uncovered more than 4,000 products that had been banned, recalled or otherwise declared unsafe by U.S. government agencies or that included deceptive labeling.
The majority of these unsafe and expired products are sold on Amazon but not by Amazon — they’re sold by third-party merchants that pay to list their merchandise on the site.
What to do? Examine product listings on Amazon.com carefully before buying. Items listed as ”Ships from and sold by Amazon.com” appear to be less likely to have problems.
Before buying from any third-party Amazon seller, click that seller’s name (it appears right below the “Buy Now” button) and scan the feedback from other customers for negative reviews.
Amazon has a reasonable return policy, so there is a solution if you spot a problem after a purchase arrives.
Stingy Schobel Says
Car loans continue to get longer. Seven-year loans are increasingly common — one-third of loans taken out in the first half of 2019 had terms of more than six years.
Extended loans last longer than most people typically keep their cars, so the balance is rolled over to the next car loan, keeping borrowers perpetually in debt.
Consider buying used instead of new. If you buy new and must finance, check out banks and credit unions, whose rates often are lower than those available at car dealers.
Library Laugh
I just adopted a dog from a blacksmith.
As soon as we got him home, he made a bolt for the door.
