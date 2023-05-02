Dollywood’s Flower & Food Festival, presented by Covenant Health, opened on April 21, offering park guests a brilliant backdrop for fun in the Smokies. Now through June 11, Dollywood is blossoming with more than one million blooms, fresh tastes of spring and unique entertainment offerings throughout the park.
There’s no such thing as too much of a good “spring” at Tripadvisor’s #1 U.S. theme park.
“This time of year always puts a little ‘spring’ in my step,” Dolly Parton said with a laugh. “Seriously though, there really is nothing like springtime in the Smokies. It is truly amazing to see all of God’s creation blooming to life all around us in these mountains. Our people put a lot of hard work into making sure all of the flowers inside Dollywood stay as beautiful as the ones He has put everywhere for us to enjoy. I hope everyone will come experience this special time in the Smoky Mountains.”
Replacing the Festival of Nations, Dollywood’s Flower & Food Festival celebrates its fourth season in 2023, transforming the park into a breathtaking display of Mother Nature’s finest handiwork. Elaborate floral installations emerge around every corner, translating nature into living art, each coming together to create an unbelievable presentation of color and wonder to bloom all spring.
Dollywood’s signature lineup of beloved Mosaiculture icons return, including the topsy-turvy butterfly umbrella, woodland animal friends and the touching depiction of Dolly’s mother crafting the Coat of Many Colors. Other guest-favorite icons also return like the mallard duck, a peacock and a beekeeper tending to a hive swarming with bees. These sculptures are designed in partnership with Mosaicultures International, a Montreal-based company that specializes in the art of elaborate floral decorations.
Near the beekeeper Mosaiculture in Craftsman’s Valley is a brand-new exhibit that puts the focus on nature’s noble pollinator, the honey bee. Hug-a-Bee Honey, owned by Sevierville native Alan Frankenberg, displays hives, showcases beekeeping techniques and educates park guests about the importance of the honey bee in our natural ecosystem. Frankenberg has a varied culinary background, working as a corporate chef for Cracker Barrel, as well as wine director at the Waldorf Astoria in Orlando, and most recently, food and beverage director at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando. He now balances his day job with his passion for educating the public about the conservation of the honey bee.
While admiring the vivid colors blooming throughout the park, guests also can explore a menu crafted with inspiration from fresh spring flavors and Smoky Mountain flair. Returning for this year is the tasting pass, which allows guests to partake in multiple food items at different festival locations. This year’s festival menu features a Cuban sandwich with mojo sauce, street tacos, pretzel crab melt, garlic butter shrimp mac & cheese, bulgogi nachos, street corn salad, quinoa salad, berries and honey funnel cakes, and hand-decorated flower-themed cookies and cupcakes among many other tasty spring dishes. The tasting pass is $36.99 plus tax or $33.99 plus tax for gold and diamond pass holders. Passes can be purchased in the park or online. With this pass, guests can sample five food offerings at Flower & Food Festival culinary locations.
Filling Dollywood’s streets with music and theatrics during the Flower & Food Festival are performers from Australia’s sway pole act, returning this year with theatrical elements and acrobatics atop sway poles for the artful show, “Bloom!” Guests will want to experience this elevated combination of performance and athleticism. The Hall Sisters and local favorite Kelle Jolly will perform during the festival in Craftsman’s Valley. “A Brighter Day” show features five daily performances at the Back Porch Theater. All shows are included with park admission. A full schedule of live performances is available at Dollywood.com.
Back to provide shade along Showstreet is the mesmerizing Umbrella Sky, which brings together hundreds of colorful umbrellas in a brilliant, suspended arrangement.
Big Bear Mountain roller coaster opens May 12, designed to be an all-age, family-friendly coaster. Coming in at 0.75 miles long, the new ride is not only the largest single attraction investment in Dollywood history, but also the longest roller coaster in the park at nearly 4,000 linear feet. It’s a specialty in that it was engineered to be a specialty as the kids’ first big coaster and to also suit the constitutions of the parents and grandparents with them.
For more information, please visit dollywood.com or download the Dollywood app.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.