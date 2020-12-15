Based on popular demand, a spring Cumberland County Gun & Knife Show will be held at Cumberland County Community Complex in Crossville on Saturday, Feb. 20, and Sunday, Feb. 21. Enthusiasts are invited to attend. Visit www.GKSHOW.ORG for complete details.
“Our Gun & Knife Show event like no other – and for years our vendors and attendees have begged for a Spring Show. We make it a community event for the whole family supporting our whole community,” shared Donnie Moody, director of the Cumberland County Community Complex. “We are especially proud to support our Sheriff’s Office’s Youth Academy at the Complex in 2021 with the proceeds of this show”.
Everyone is invited to attend, but a special welcome is offered to military veterans. A representative of the Cumberland County Veterans Affairs office is on hand to provide support and answer questions.
A New Shooter Seminar presented by a certified NRA Instructor and Range Safety Officer will be offered free with show admission on Saturday. Pre-registration is required (call Don at 847-721-6835).
Vendors return annually to support this show for many reasons, but small-town hospitality is one of the main reasons. Dozens of community volunteers, led by Volunteer Chair Dolores Schwartz, support this show.
“From the minute you pull into the parking lot, volunteers are on hand to support me – including unloading my stock, bringing me a cup of coffee, and checking in to see what I could need throughout the weekend. This happens at no other show,” shared vendor Neil Schmittou who has attended every year.
Tickets will be $5 per person at the gate. Parking is free. Admission on Sunday is free to all.
Those interested in participating, please contact Donnie Moody at 931-484-6431 or donnie.moody@hotmail.com or through the vendor age of the website, www.GKSHOW.ORG. Want to volunteer? Contact Dolores Schwartz at 931-484-5028, or use the volunteer page at www.GKSHOW.ORG.
Event sponsors include Dave Kirk Auto, Plateau Animal Hospital, Stonehaus Winery, Cumberland County Playhouse, Cumberland County Government, Cumberland Medical Center, NRA, Flowers Bakery, Daisy Outdoor Products, Forte’s Restaurant, Rural King, National Wild Turkey Federation and City of Crossville.
