The Friends of the Art Circle Public Library will hold their Spring Book, Bling & Bake Sale in the Cumberland Meeting Room at Art Circle Public Library on 3 East St.
The sale will be 9 a.m.-5 p.m. April 28, and 9 a.m.-noon April 29.
Saturday is “Stuff a Bag Sale,” with $2 for a bag of books.
Browse book bargains for all ages, jewelry, watches, purses, scarves, accessories, home goods and homemade baked goods.
The sale is open to the public. Only payment by cash or check will be accepted.
Become a member of the Friends to attend the Friends Only Preview Sale from 1-5 p.m. April 27.
Memberships start at $6 a year; those attending can join at the door.
Membership forms are also available at the Friends of the Library Book Store to the right of the stairs from the library entrance. Submit membership and payment in the Honor Box on the Book Store counter or at the circulation desk.
The Friends of the Library is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization established specifically to support the library with programming, materials and special projects.
