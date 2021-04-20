Andy Gross brings his live comedy, magic and ventriloquism show to the Palace Theatre in Crossville on May 14.
Best known for his hilarious “Split Man” magic video, the internet sensation will be at the Palace for one night starting at 7 p.m.
Tickets for this show that’s appropriate for all ages start at $20.
Gross is a nationally known entertainer with more than 500 million online views of his videos. He has performed his antics on The Ellen Show, CNN, ABC, CBS, FOX, MTV and VH-1.
Some of Gross’ feats include the ability to actually throw his voice, read minds, levitate an audience member, split himself in two, make a signed $100 bill vanish and reappear inside of an orange — and he turns an audience member into a human puppet.
Tickets are available at palacetheatre-crossville or by calling 931-484-6133.
