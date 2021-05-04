Andy Gross, the “Split Man,” will bring his live comedy, magic and ventriloquism show to the Palace Theatre May 14 at 7 p.m.
Tickets start at $20 for this all ages show.
Gross garnered more than 500 million online views of his videos and has been featured on The Ellen Show, CNN, ABC, CBS, FOX, MTV, VH1 and more for his mind-blowing antics. You can see the viral “Split Man” video at https://youtu.be/R32by29mSsE.
Some of Gross’ amazing feats include the ability to actually throw his voice, read minds, levitate an audience member, split himself in two, make a signed $100 bill vanish and reappear inside of an orange. He even turns an audience member into a human puppet.
Millions of people have witnessed his incredible magic online. Now, you can see him life1.
Tickets are available by calling the Palace at 931-484-6133 or online at https://ci.ovationtix.com/36136/production/1041865.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.