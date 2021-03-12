The Dogwood Exchange is offering a Spiritual Pew Painting class 10 a.m.-1 p.m. March 20.
Remnants measuring 23 by 18 inches and cut down from church pews will be the canvas for this class. Students will create this look using a variety of Wise Owl Products and techniques in creating a project with the lettering, “Give it to GOD and go to SLEEP.”
The class will be in the new classroom at The Dogwood Exchange at 92 E. First St., Crossville. Participants are encouraged to bring a bagged lunch or snack; there will be a break during class to allow products to dry.
Students will make molds using paper clay, then use Wise Owl Glaze and Paint as stains and wash alongs, respectively, then create the word with a stencil and seal the finished project with Wise Owl Furniture Salve.
The $50 class cost includes all materials and supplies.
Masks are requested.
Go to www.dogwoodexchange.com to register. Call 931-787-5838 for more details.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.