Join The Arc Cumberland County for the 2019 Special Olympics Track and Field Games on Sunday, Sept. 15, at Stone Memorial High School. Everyone is welcome to come out and assist an athlete while they compete or cheer the competitors on in the stands.
There will be entertainment, treats, special character appearances and friendly competition between athletes.
Below is the timeline for the event to see when to arrive:
Noon — food set-up, key personnel, pre-assigned volunteers
12:30 p.m. — all other volunteers (huggers and attendees). Huggers will be paired with athletes upon arrival and will be on a first-come first-served basis.
2 p.m. — games begin
For more information, contact The Arc Cumberland County office, 269 Hayes St., at 456-0206.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.