Annette and Al Hansen are the Art Guild’s Featured Artists for October. They will be honored at the Fun and Wine Reception on Friday, Oct. 2, from 5– 7 p.m., at the Plateau Creative Arts Center (PCAC), 451 Lakeview Dr. in Fairfield Glade.
Attendees should wear masks and practice social distancing. Wine and soft drinks will be served outside only, weather permitting. Free and open to the public.
Also on display in the gallery is the artwork of the Cumberland County Woodturners. The goal of their organization is to advance the skills of wood turning on a lathe. Their intricate, creative works of art show that woodturners truly are “craft artists,” a broad category of artists that includes sculptors, weavers and many more. The Cumberland County Woodturners current president is Tom Neckvatal, who is also a member the Art Guild.
Annette and Al Hansen share a love of both sculpture and ceramics, which serve as an integral part of their shared lives and livelihoods. After a career flying the Air Force’s biggest planes, Al supported Annette in her pursuit of the 3-D arts including sculpture and ceramics. He also worked on a potters wheel, and together they became ceramist consultants in the Washington, D.C., area. Following more than 30 years of devotion to her family, Annette returned to school, studying ceramics at the Corcoran School of Art, then advanced to a position as Artist in Residence at Creative Clay Studios of Alexandria, VA. At the studios, some of Annette’s many responsibilities included firing a gas kiln, teaching art classes and operating a ceramics gallery. Since moving to Fairfield Glade, she has produced mostly majolica and glazed ware, including impressed leaves. As she continues her personal art journey, Annette’s award-winning sculpture, portraits and figurative vessels combine with spiritual elements that elevate their impact. Both Annette and Al have served as long-time, active and contributing members of the Art Guild!
The changing monthly displays at the PCAC include a wide variety of art mediums: painting, drawings, photography, ceramics, wood creations, glass mosaics, jewelry, fabric creations, card art and much more! Gallery visits challenge your thoughts, extend your concentration, and inspire new ideas.
The PCAC is open to the public Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., and is wheelchair accessible. Please visit the Art Guild website, www.artguildfairfieldglade.net, to view the classes and workshops offered to both AG and community members.
