Chris Mackowski, Ph.D., the editor-in-chief and co-founder of Emerging Civil War, will be the guest speaker for the Nov. 16 Cumberland Mountain Civil War Roundtable.
Mackowski’s presentation will examine 14 critical decisions by leaders on both sides, north and south, that shaped the battle of Fredericksburg and the results of the events surrounding that very important battle of the Civil War.
The Battle of Fredericksburg took place Dec. 11-13, 1862, during the American Civil War and saw Union forces suffer a bloody defeat. The battle was on the eve of President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation, set to go into effect on Jan. 1, 1863. The federal government needed a battlefield victory to help give teeth to the proclamation.
President Lincoln had grown angry with Major General George McClellan’s unwillingness to pursue General Robert E. Lee’s Army of Northern Virginia after the Battle of Antietam. The President relieved McClellan and appointed Major General Ambrose Burnside to lead the Army of the Potomac.
Burnside was a reluctant commander and made critical errors in the planning and execution of the battle. The reluctance of Burnside to move his troops when the opportunity presented itself, was a major miscalculation. Major General Burnside has borne the blame for a Confederate victory because he was the army commander. But in fact, there are a lot of misconceptions around the whole battle. Chris Mackowski’s presentation will dwell into many of the misconceptions and discuss the critical decisions.
The Battle of Fredericksburg was one of the most one-sided battles of the Civil War, which the Confederates won. The cost was enormous for the Federals. The Army of the Potomac casualties were 1,284 killed, 9,600 wounded and 1,769 captured/missing. For the Confederates the Army of Northern Virginia casualties were 608 killed, 4,116 wounded and 653 captured/missing.
Witnessing the carnage, General Robert E Lee commented, “It is well that war is so terrible, or we should grow too fond of it.”
Mackowski is a writing professor in the Jandoli School of Communication at St. Bonaventure University in Allegany, NY, where he also serves as associate dean for undergraduate programs. He’s also historian-in-residence at Stevenson Ridge, a historic property on the Spotsylvania battlefield in central Virginia. He’s worked as a historian for the National Park Service at Fredericksburg & Spotsylvania National Military Park, where he gives tours at four major Civil War battlefields (Fredericksburg, Chancellorsville, Wilderness and Spotsylvania) as well as at the building where Stonewall Jackson died.
He’s authored or co-authored fifteen books on the Civil War, and his articles have appeared in all the major Civil War magazines. Mackowski serves as vice president on the board of directors for the Central Virginia Battlefields Trust and service on the advisory board of the Civil War Roundtable Congress and the Brunswick (NC) Civil War Roundtable, the largest in the country. Chris resides in Fredericksburg, VA.
The Cumberland Mountain Civil War Round Table (CMCWRT) invites all to an evening of American Civil War history with the wonderful presentation “Decisions at Fredericksburg – 14 Critical Decisions That Shaped the Action” on the evening of Wednesday Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church (481 Snead Dr.)
First time visitors are admitted free, but we do ask for a $5 donation to repeat nonmembers. Memberships to the CMCWRT can be obtained for the yearly subscription of $25 per person, or $35 for couples.
CMCWRT is an organization of Civil War enthusiasts. Presentations from authors, college professors and historians are normally presented on the second Wednesday of the month at Christ Lutheran Church in Fairfield Glade. The purpose of the roundtable is to educate, discuss and bring to focus the events and historical facts concerning the American Civil War.
For more information, call Ken Patton at 901-292-9312 or Dennis Flynn at 913-948-3499.
