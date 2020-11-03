Gregory Wade, Civil War historian and author, will speak to the Cumberland Mountain Civil War Round Table at 6 p.m., on Wednesday, Nov. 11. He will present “Divided Alliances,” a discussion of his 2014 novel: Broken Valley, A Wartime Story of Isolation, Fear and Hope in a remote East Tennessee Valley.
Meetings are held at the Christ Lutheran Church, 481 Snead Dr., Fairfield Glade. The church and the round table board request that members and guests wear masks and practice social distancing.
Wade released his first historical novel, Broken Valley, in 2014. It reveals the Barker family’s trials behind the lines in the Sequatchie Valley of East Tennessee from the summer of 1861 to 1872. The Barkers, a typical valley family, were hardworking, apolitical, focused on the community, and with no deep allegiance to either the Union or Confederacy. The home front was many times an area of divided loyalties and tensions.
The author’s preface describes his book as a fictional portrayal of the conflicted lives of the average men and women surviving the civil war in the remote Sequatchie Valley of East Tennessee, an area best described as “no man’s land.”
Civil War historian Greg Biggs, a speaker at the round table last year, believes “this program provides a refreshing change from typical Civil War round table presentations and shows just how much there is to learn about the war.”
The facts of “Divided Allegiances,” the inspiration behind the novel, detail how citizens in much of Tennessee and the Cumberland Plateau up into Kentucky coped with these times.
Some of the events referenced in Wade’s book are true. Guerrilla activity in valley and throughout the Plateau created a frightening and difficult existence during the war. Scarcity and isolation was widespread. News of any kind was scarce. Mountain trails, connecting Murfreesboro and Chattanooga, run through the valley and allowed the war to directly affect the lives of local families.
In the fall of 1862, Confederate Gen. Braxton Bragg marched his troops through the valley and then up the plateau north of Pikeville on his way to the Battle of Perryville in Kentucky. In the fall of 1863, Confederate Gen. Joe Wheeler’s Raid crushed a Union supply line at the Anderson Crossroads fight on Walden’s Ridge. The Union loss of 800 wagons and 4,000 mules was a critical setback to Union Gen. Grant’s efforts to relieve Chattanooga.
Wade is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University with degrees in political science and journalism. He founded the Franklin Civil War Round Table in 2008, (franklincharge.org/round table) and currently serves on the board of Franklin’s Charge, the Battle of Franklin Trust. He has participated in the battlefield reclamation movement since 2005.
Wade has written as a staff member for the Civil War News for several years and has been published in many historical publications such as Sea Classics and North and South. He currently writes a monthly guest column on the Civil War for the Franklin Home Page.
He was the recipient of the Harvey Ragland Award, Tennessee Civil War Preservation Association Award in 2015, and the Battle of Franklin Trust’s Legacy Award 2019.
Some of Wade’s ancestors were from the Dunlap area, in the heart of the Sequatchie Valley. He currently lives in Franklin.
Meetings are open to everyone. Visitors are always welcome. There is no charge for members and first-time visitors. Those visiting a second time or more are asked to pay $5. For more information about the round table, contact Ken Patton, 901-292-9312, or Susan Hadenchuk, 910-619-0023.
