The mayors of Cumberland County and Crossville proclaimed Feb. 25 as "Spay Day" in an effort to draw attention to the benefits of and need for "fixing" pets.
Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster delivered the county proclamation to officers of Wags and Whiskers ~ Spay/Neuter advocates at his office. The matching city proclamation was delivered by Crossville Mayor James Mayberry at the February City Council meeting.
The proclamations end with the following words:
WHEREAS, it is in the best interest of Cumberland County (City of Crossville) to promote spay/neuter by hereby proclaiming that February 25, 2020, is designated “Spay Day Cumberland County” in support of “World Spay Day 2020” and to call upon the people of Cumberland County (City of Crossville) to observe that day by making arrangements to have their own pets spayed or neutered or by sponsoring the spay/neuter of a pet living in poverty."
Formed in 2004, Wags and Whiskers has helped spay or neuter more than 10,000 community animals. The organization set a goal of spaying or neutering 700 cats and dogs in 2020.
“This 16-year effort has reduced the probable excess population by the tens of thousands in our community,” said Jackie Baker, president of Wags and Whiskers.
The nonprofit organization assists qualifying families with vouchers toward the cost of the spay or neuter surgery, accepted by five participating veterinary practices in the community. They also seek out grants to help control the pet population, receiving $35,000 in grant funds in 2019.
Visit www.wawpr.org for more details.
