The Southern Stars Symphonic Brass have prepared a wide variety of music for their Brass Goes Around the World concert on Sunday, May 21 at 3 p.m. in Stone Memorial High School’s auditorium.
This ensemble is finishing their 15th season. And in light of this occasion, they’ve programmed some very special music which will feature three of their own musicians as featured soloists. Plus, there will be music of an international flavor.
The 30 professional musicians hail from the areas of Nashville, Tullahoma, Murfreesboro, Cookeville, Crossville, Jamestown, Knoxville and southeast Kentucky, with many driving up to three and a half hours each way to rehearse and present concerts in Crossville.
They include university music professors, secondary music educators and others who have had non-music careers but still have excellent instrumental talent. They’ve been honored on three occasions to have been selected to perform concerts at the Great American Brass Band Festival in Danville, KY. There, they’ve performed in front of audiences of 10,000. From whom they received standing ovations for their concert programs.
This festival, along with the three CDs they’ve produced, has given the band national recognition.
This upcoming concert program will include:
Into the Future - This lively concert opener has no relation to the “Back to the Future” movies starring Michael J. Fox. It’s, instead, a stirring selection to represent the SSSB providing another 15 years of entertainment for the area.
Nordic Polska - This Norwegian selection features eight different musicians playing cornet, flugelhorn, alto horn, euphonium and tuba as they individually introduce this driving melody that’ll have you wanting to dance in the aisle.
Song & Dance - This features Grace O’Connell, who’s a senior music major at MTSU, on a cornet solo. Grace has won multiple International Trumpet Guild solo competitions and plans to pursue advanced music degrees and aspires to be a trumpet musician in a major symphonic orchestra.
Girl I Left Behind Me - This traditional Irish melody is from the 1700s and was played for soldiers and sailors who were heading off to war. Thus, the “Girl I Left Behind Me.”
Alpine Samba - This selection features a samba style composition that takes you to the Alps of Switzerland for a lively tune played with the Latin style beat.
1812 Overture - This piece by Russian composer Peter Llyich Tchaikovsky is recognized worldwide as one of the greatest overtures ever written. It represents the defeat of Napoleon’s invading French army of 600,000 by the Russians in 1812. This musical masterpiece is often played by major symphony orchestras accompanied by fireworks, howitzer cannons and church bells. This will be the premiere presentation for Cumberland and surrounding counties.
Rule Britannia - Our principal euphonium musician, Briana Engelbert-Vogt, will be the featured soloist on this classic British composition. It’s lyrics speaks to the time of the British Empire of Victorian times, when the British navy represented England’s dominance in the world.
Swedish Folksong - Based on the hymn “How Great Thou Art,” this arrangement of this well know piece provides a calm influence in the program
Hands Across the Sea - John Philip Sousa’s march was written by the “March King” to represent the many friends and countries that the U.S. had developed during Sousa’s era.
Jabba the Hutt - For those familiar with the Star Wars movies, Jabba the Hutt was a monstrous extra-large slug-like creature that rarely moved. Our tubist, Thomas Chesnut, will be the featured soloist on this selection, which is very unique in its style to depict this unusual movie character.
March Militaire Francaise - This is another music literature classic. Composed after the Franco-Prussian war in 1879, it represented a period of time when French military music was particularly in vogue. This selection shows the versatility of the SSSB to play this well known, but challenging selection.
Irish Blessing - This selection closes the concert with an old Irish hymn that many in the audience may be familiar with.
This concert is sponsored by Bed & Biscuit Kennel; Fairfield Glade Rotary; Dwight and Diane Wages; Keith and Carol Pontius; and Pete Bisbee, Edward Jones Financial Advisor.
Adult tickets are $22, and students are free.
Advance tickets can be obtained at SDP Financial Planning (Fairfield Glade Mall); First National Bank of Tennessee, both Crossville and Fairfield Glade branches; and the Bed & Biscuit Kennel, 153 Fence Lane; or at the door on concert day.
The doors will open for seating at 2:30 p.m.; the concert starts at 3.
Contact Dwight Wages at 931-484-6939 for details.
