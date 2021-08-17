The Southern Stars Symphonic Brass kicks off their 2021-22 season with a free concert titled “Summon the Heroes” which will be held Saturday, Sept. 4, from 5-6:30 p.m. at the new outdoor performance stage at The Grove in Fairfield Glade near Mirror Lake.
Audience members need to bring chairs or blankets for seating. Food vendors will be present or bring your own refreshments. The Grove grounds provide great viewing and a professional sound system ensures your listening pleasure, plus there is a dance floor for those so inclined.
“Tom & Kylen Anderson are to be congratulated for providing this outstanding venue to enjoy music concerts,” said Dwight Wages, president and founder of the Southern Stars.
The concert is dedicated to all first responders from Cumberland County, Crossville and Fairfield Glade, including medical, fire and law enforcement personnel, who provided care during the COVID-19 crisis and on an everyday basis. They are asked to attend to be recognized by the SSSB’s performance of the composition “Summon the Heroes.”
This Labor Day weekend concert will feature a Broadway medley, big band swing tunes (“Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy” and “Sing, Sing, Sing”), “Summon the Heroes,” the Beatles “Ticket to Ride,” Chuck Mangione’s “Children of Sanchez, Ray Charles hit “Geogia On My Mind,” “Route 66,” a medley of John Williams movie hits (Star Wars, Jaws, and ET), and marches “Colonel Bogey” and “Stars and Stripes Forever.”
After an 18-month hiatus due to the pandemic, this 30-musician strong professional instrumental ensemble is readying another season of premium entertainment concerts. The musicians are from Nashville, Murfreesboro, Cookeville, Chattanooga, Crossville, Knoxville, Southeast Kentucky and areas in between. The performers include university music department professors, secondary music educators and gig musicians from other career backgrounds. Their conductor is Dr. Steven Sudduth, who is director of bands at the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, KY.
If you have never attended one of their pleasure packed performances, you owe it to yourself to experience their concert programs which are filled with a wide variety of music styles. Patrons of SSSB concerts remark about the outstanding musicianship of the ensemble and how proud they are to have this high quality gem here in Crossville.
Sponsors for this concert include Crossville Life (Don Napier), Atlas Real Estate (Tracey Barnes), Bed & Biscuit Kennel, Bob Emrick, SDP Financial Advisors (Village Green Mall), Best Friends Veterinary Clinic, Flynn Signs, Cumberland Eye Care, Gernt Insurance (Art Gernt), and Mayberry Furniture & Interior.
The SSSB concert season includes the following dates for the ticketed subscription series: Sept. 26, Feb. 20 and May 1. All dates are for Sunday afternoons at 3 p.m. and are held at the beautiful 1,200-seat auditorium in Stone Memorial High School in Crossville.
A possible alternative location for the May 1 concert will be announced later, as a grand piano is required for performance of Gershwin’s “Raphodsy in Blue” by piano soloist Annetta Deck, as the high school does not possess a grand piano at the present time.
Tickets for the three Crossville series concerts are on sale at the following locations: First National Bank of Tennessee branches in Crossville and Fairfield Glade; On Its Way (FedEx and UPS outlet in Village Green Mall) in Fairfield Glade; and Bed & Biscuit Kennel off of Peavine Road.
Single Adult tickets are $22 and students are admitted free. A three-concert season ticket is at a bargain savings price of $50 with a benefit of being able to exchange a concert ticket you can not attend, for another one in the season. For more details, contact Dwight Wages at 931-484-6939 or by email at dwight.wages@gmail.com
