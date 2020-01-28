“Cupid’s Favorites,” a concert honoring the proximity of Valentine’s Day, is the renowned Southern Stars Symphonic Brass’ next offering in its three-concert Crossville Music Series.
The concert will be at 3 p.m. Feb. 9 in Stone Memorial High School’s beautiful 1,200 seat auditorium.
Music Director Steven Sudduth and Artistic Director and founder Dwight Wages have selected a concert program with a wide variety of music to showcase the style of “Premium Entertainment” that is the Symphonic Brass’ motto.
Two special guest vocalists will join the ensemble for this special concert.
Angela Anderson will be featured vocalist for “If We Hold On Together” from the movie “The Land Before Time.”
A Tennessee Tech University music degree graduate, she has twice performed at Carnegie Hall and sung a solo at St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome.
“Bring Him Home” from the musical “Les Misérables” will feature Steve Boyce as vocalist.
Owner of Rush’s Music stores in Knoxville, Boyce performs with the acclaimed Knoxville Choral Society and is cantor at St. John’s Cathedral.
The two vocalists will team up for a “Porgy and Bess” medley.
Other numbers on the program include John Philip Sousa marches, “Fairest of the Fair” and “Our Flirtations”; Beatles hits “Can’t Buy Me Love” and “Ticket to Ride,” written by John Lennon and Paul McCartney; Billy Joel’s hit, “Lullabye (Goodnight, My Angel)” featuring fluglehorn and trombone musicians; “Seranata” by Leroy Anderson; “Tijuana Brass” medley; “Listeria” featuring a xylophone duet by Symphony Brass musicians Marco Schrippa, a Tennessee Tech adjunct percussion professor, and Tennessee Tech percussion student Chandler Franco; and “Gershwin for Brass” a medley of George Gershwin hits.
Southern Stars Symphony Brass has performed three-concert Crossville Music Series for the past 12 seasons. This professional instrumental ensemble of 30 musicians from East and Middle Tennessee has established a national reputation through their CD’s and performances at the Great American Brass Band Festival, where they played for audiences of nearly 10,000 and received standing ovations.
They have established a loyal patron base in the community and have performed twice at the Cumberland County Playhouse’s concert series to highly appreciative audiences.
They want those in the community who haven’t heard them to realize this entertainment group that’s a local cultural gem. Contact Wages at 931-484-6939 or dwight.wages@gmail.com in advance of the February concert for a special opportunity to attend free as a gift from the ensemble.
Adult tickets are $22; students are admitted free. Tickets are available at First National Bank of Tennessee branches in Fairfield Glade and Crossville; On Its Way (UPS/Fed-Ex store) in the Glade’s Village Mall; Bed and Biscuit Kennel off Peavine Rd., and at the door the day of the concert.
A short season ticket for the two remaining concerts Feb. 9 and April 19 is a bargain for $35 and a savings of $9 versus purchasing single tickets.
The April 19 concert, “American Tribute,” and will feature American composers and songs from the country’s musical traditions.
The Southern Stars are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and accepts donations to its “Fund for Achievement,” which supports Cumberland County school’s music programs.
