Audiences attending Southern Stars Symphonic Brass concerts typically have very complimentary comments after experiencing the variety of music played by this 30-musician professional instrumental ensemble.
A few examples of the feedback received are: “We are pleasantly surprised to find such a high quality group in Crossville;” “The SSSB provide entertainment as good or better than the concerts we experienced at major metropolitan cities AND at a truly bargain price;” and “This concert was the best we have heard anywhere.”
For their closing concert in late May, the audience of 500 patrons were treated to the premiere performance of Pyotr Illyich Tchaikivovsky’s 1812 Overture. This piece was written to commemorate the Russian army’s defeat of France’s Napoleon army with 100,000 casualties suffered by the combined forces. It is believed that this renowned composition had not been previously performed in Cumberland County and the Southern Stars relished the opportunity to present this challenging piece.
The 1812 Overture is often played around Fourth of July in the U.S. by symphony orchestras with fireworks displays, and frequently with church bells ringing and cannons being fired. Fireworks and real cannons were obviously not an option for an indoor concert, but the audience was treated to audio recordings of real howitzer cannon sounds that boomed across the auditorium. For the closing section of the overture, there were eight musicians at the back of the auditorium to provide an antiphonal effect with the main portion of the SSSB on stage.
At the completion of the 1812 Overture, a rare circumstance occurred for a piece programmed in the middle of the concert. The SSSB received a standing ovation from the audience who were enthusiastic with their appreciation for the opportunity to experience this epic piece and be awed by the cannon fire and antiphonal sound.
The rest of this concert was a variety of music from around the world that included music from Ireland, Austria, England, France, Norway, and the U.S. Of particular note was a cornet solo by Grace O’Connell who was a recent graduate of Middle Tennessee State University. O’Connell has won several International trumpet competitions and is headed to Yale University on a full scholarship to pursue on her master’s degree in music.
The SSSB’s coming concert season includes the Sunday, Sept. 24, Big Screen Bonanza; Sunday, Feb.17, American Tribute; and Sunday, May 5, Castles, Highlands and Moors.
The Sept. 24 concert will feature the following selections from movies and Broadway: “Sound of Music” medley featuring Playhouse favorite Heather McCall; “Midway March” from movie of same name; “The Gael” from the “Last of the Mohicans”; “Superman theme”; “Feed the Birds,” a soprano cornet solo from “Mary Poppins”; “Willy Wonka” medley;
“Somewhere Out There” from “American Tail;” “Somewhere Over the Rainbow from “Wizard of Oz;” “Big Country” theme from movie of same name; and “There’s No Business Like Show Business.”
Individual concert tickets are $22 for adults. Students are free. A season ticket for all three concerts is $50.
Tickets are now available at First National Bank branches in Crossville and Fairfield Glade, SDP Financial Planning at Village Green Mall in Fairfield Glade, and Bed & Biscuit Kennel off of Peavine Rd. at 153 Fence Lane.
