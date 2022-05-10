The Southern Stars Symphonic Brass, a professional instrumental ensemble of 30 musicians, is giving the last concert of their 2021-’22 season on May 22 at 3 p.m. in the 1,200-seat auditorium at Stone Memorial High School in Crossville.
The group is in its 14th season of providing a three-concert season in Crossville and they have developed a national reputation for providing “Premium Entertainment”.
The coming concert will feature movie music and will include: “Pink Panther” & “Peter Gunn” themes, “When You Wish Upon a Star,” “The Great Escape” theme, “Old Man River” with trap drum soloist feature, “Full Speed Ahead” from Caine Mutiny, “Magnificent Seven” theme, theme from “The Natural” and “Whirlwind Polka” with an euphonium solo.
Special guest artist will be Crossville resident and pianist Annetta Deck who will be performing George Gershwin’s “A Rhapsody in Blue.”
This selection is a virtuoso tour de force, and this is a rare opportunity to see a live performance of this classic piece. Deck will be accompanied by the Southern Stars ensemble.
Deck performed this 20-minute selection by memory as a fourth grader, and this left her with the classification as a child prodigy.
A 7.5 foot Yamaha grand piano has been rented from Knoxville to provide her with an outstanding instrument to allow her to do justice to this classic piano solo.
Tickets are available in advance at the First National Bank of Tennessee branches in Crossville and Fairfield Glade; SDP Financial Planning at the Fairfield Glade Village Mall; and Bed & Biscuit Kennel off of Peavine Road.
Adult tickets are $22, and students are admitted free.
Concert sponsors are Bed & Biscuit Kennel, Jaye and Robert Emrick and David Bell of State Farm Insurance.
