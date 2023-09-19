The Southern Stars Symphonic Brass present the first of their three concert Crossville series on Sunday, Sept. 24, at 3 p.m. at Stone Memorial High School’s 1,200-seat auditorium.
The concert theme is “Big Screen Bonanza,’’ and features music from the movies. Heather McCall from the Cumberland County Playhouse will be the guest vocalist singing selections from “The Sound of Music” and “Somewhere Out There” (from the movie American Tail, made famous by Linda Ronstadt). McCall recently appeared in All Shook Up and is currently in the Play that Goes Wrong, and the patrons who purchase tickets for this concert will be treated to a great vocalist.
Other selections in the concert program are: “There’s No Business Like Show Business;” “Feed the Birds” (Mary Poppins) - Eb Soprano Cornet soloist; “Midway March” (movie of same name); “Big Country theme” (movie of the same name); “Lord of the Rings” (the Fellowship of the Ring); “Superman theme;” “The Gael” (Last of the Mohicans); “Over the Rainbow” (Wizard of Oz) - Flugelhorn soloist Chris McCormick; “Willy Wonka medley;” “Waltonian march;” and “Ghostbuster’s theme.”
Season sponsor is Bed & Biscuit Kennel, and Concert Sponsor is Dwight & Diane Wages.
Southern Stars is a professional instrumental ensemble of 30 musicians who travel to Crossville to rehearse and provide these concerts. This is their 16th season of providing concerts to Crossville and the region.
The musicians include university music professors, high school and middle school music educators and freelance musicians who travel from Nashville, Murfreesboro, Cookeville, Crossville, Knoxville, and even Pensacola, FL. The latter is long-term director of music Steven Sudduth, who has accepted a one-year position at the University of Western Florida. Southern Stars is currently accepting donations to assist with transportation and lodging expenses to allow Sudduth to travel to and from Florida for rehearsals and concerts for the coming season. Contact Dwight Wages at 931-484-6939 if you wish to assist in this fashion.
Tickets are $22 for adults. Students are admitted free. A season ticket for all three of this season’s concerts are available to purchase. The other concerts are Saturday, Feb. 17, and Sunday, May 5. If a season ticket holder is unable to attend one of the concerts, Southern Stars allows an exchange of tickets in advance for the concert that is a conflict with tickets to one of the other concerts. Season ticket holders do not lose any value of their investment in this “Premium Entertainment” ensemble. Tickets (cash or check) are available at First National Bank branches in Fairfield Glade and Crossville; SDP Financial Planning in the Fairfield Glade Village Green Mall; and at Bed & Biscuit Kennel at 153 Fence Ln. off of Peavine Rd.
The Southern Stars is a cultural gem that provides entertainment that rivals the quality of entertainment in larger metro cities like Knoxville and Nashville, but at a bargain price in comparison. For any questions contact Dwight Wages at 931-484-6939.
