Ready for some music to lift the spirits and help forget the COVID-19 doldrums?
Head over to the 1,200-seat Stone Memorial High School at 3 p.m. Nov. 21 to hear the renowned Southern Stars Symphonic Brass provide a concert of Christmas and holiday music.
The school is at 2800 Cook Rd., off Genesis Rd., Crossville.
Southern Stars concerts are usually ticketed events, but this biennial event is a free-admission concert as a gift to area residents.
A free-will offering will be taken to help defray expenses to provide this concert, and a significant portion of the offering will be donated to two charitable nonprofits who serve the area.
This year’s recipients are Avalon Center, which provides support services to domestic violence and sexual assault victims, including women, men, and children; and CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates, which acts as advocates in the interest of neglected/abused children assigned to Department of Children Services court.
The Southern Stars Symphonic Brass is a 30-member instrumental ensemble of professional musicians founded 14 years ago by area resident Dwight Wages.
These musicians include university music department professors, secondary school music educators, and some from other careers who are also highly proficient musicians.
Musicians hail from Nashville, Murfreesboro, Cookeville, Crossville, Knoxville and southeastern Kentucky and areas in between.
They give a yearly three-concert subscription Crossville series, and have been honored twice to provide three concerts at the prestigious Great American Brass Band Festival in Danville, KY, where they performed for audiences of 7,000.
“The SSSB looks forward to this concert as we know how important it is to our residents to be given the opportunity to attend this concert which we provide free of any admission charge,” Wages said. “The variety of music in the concert will be enjoyable to folks of all ages and we hope to see families with children also attend to enjoy the Christmas/holiday music which has been programmed.”
The program will include:
• “Festive Frenzy” (a medley of Christmas favorites)
• “Away in the Manger,” a flugelhorn solo by Wages
• Three movements from “The Nutcracker Suite”
• “Carol of the Bells” - featuring a percussionist on the vibraphone
• Swing versions of “Go Tell it on the Mountain” and “Three Kings Swing”
• “Lux Aurumque”
• “Angels on High,” a trombone solo by Jon Walton
• “Christmas Trypich”
• “Sleigh Ride”
• “Christmas Festival” by Leroy Anderson
• Handel’s “Hallelujah Chorus”
“A Brassy Christmas” concert is sponsored by Eye Centers of Tennessee; Bed & Biscuit Kennel; Annette Renaud of Crye-Leike Realty; Edward Jones — Pete Bisbee, Financial Advisor; and Plemmons-Jackson & Cabaniss, PLLC.
Doors to the auditorium open at 2:30 p.m. No ticket is required.
The audience is asked to wear face masks( but this is not mandatory), and to space themselves throughout the auditorium.
Tickets for the final two ticketed subscription concerts on Feb. 20, 2022, and May 22, 2022, will be available to purchase at the Christmas concert.
Tickets are $22 for adults, free for students. Short Season tickets for both concerts is $35, a savings of $9 versus paying for individual concerts.
