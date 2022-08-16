Crossville’s Southern Stars Symphonic Brass are pulling out all stops to provide one of the best entertainment experiences and value anywhere as they prepare for their 15th anniversary season of providing a three-concert series in Crossville at the Stone Memorial High School auditorium. They have secured as featured artists Buddy Greene and Jeff Taylor of Nashville, who drew huge audiences in two previous concerts, to appear with the Southern Stars again for their Sept. 25 concert.
Greene and Taylor will supply a separate 35-minute concert by themselves and the Southern Stars will also provide a concert of their selections to round out what promises to be a “must see” event.
Greene is a virtuoso harmonica player, accomplished guitarist, vocalist and songwriter who has 20 CD’s to his credit and is celebrating his 36th year as a recording artist and performer. He has been a frequent performer with the Bill & Gloria Gaither Homecoming Concert Series. Greene composed the music to “Mary Did You Know,” the popular Christmas song which has been frequently recorded by many internationally renowned artists, which gave his composition a global audience.
Check out his YouTube video “Buddy Greene at Carnegie Hall” to experience his versatility performing Mozart, Bach and Rossini and you will see why his performances with the Southern Stars in the past have been such a big hit with audiences.
Greene will perform the hymn “Be Thou My Vision” with the Southern Stars providing accompaniment in addition to his separate 35-minute concert set.
Taylor often performs with Greene and brings his skills as a keyboard, accordion, mandolin and tin whistle artist. Taylor is a member of the Grammy-nominated Time Jumpers western swing band, who has had Country Music Hall of Fame recipient, Vince Gill, as a member until recently.
Taylor is a mainstay on the Nashville music scene with frequent appearances at the Grand Ole Opry, and is a first call studio musician for recordings. When Taylor and Greene are together, you will experience their well-tuned rapport and humor.
The other selections in the Southern Stars concert include: “American Overture;” “Chattanooga Choo Choo;” “Barnum & Bailey’s Favorite,” a rip-roaring circus march; “Disney Fantasy,” “Bugler’s Holiday,” cornet trio; “Emblem of Freedom” march; and “Tristch - Trastch” Polka.
Advance tickets will be available at the following outlets beginning on Aug. 16 or at the door: First National Bank of TN branches in Fairfield Glade and Crossville; SDP Financial Services in the Village Green Mall in Fairfield Glade and Bed & Biscuit Kennel off Peavine Rd.
Adult tickets are $25 and students are admitted free. Season tickets for the three-concert season are $50 and can be purchased in advance.
The remaining season concerts will be held Sunday, Feb. 12, “For the Love of Brass” and Sunday, May 21, “Brass Goes Around the World.”
All concerts begin at 3 p.m. at Stone Memorial HS.
