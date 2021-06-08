Come celebrate summer by enjoying amazing art, unique fares, tasty treats, and delightful musical entertainment at the Art Guild’s Art in the Park. This annual event will take place on Saturday, June 12, from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday, June 13, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
The Art Guild’s Art Center is at 451 Lakeview Drive. Vendors will be located inside the building as well as on the grounds.
Event coordinator Billie Faye Brannon shared a sampling of participating vendors: Nick’s Greek Gyros; The Waffle Iron; Fresh Hot Kettle Corn; Caril Branson’s Fried Pies, and Bakery Goods; Mamma Hackett’s Pepper Jelly and Honey; Natural Affinity Product’s, Denisea Mann; Blue Flamingo Farm, herbs, natural products, plants; and much much more!
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is a not-for-profit 501(c)3 organization and an equal opportunity provider. Learn more at www.artguildfairfieldglade.net.
