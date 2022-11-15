Art Circle Public Library is delighted to display the portrait artwork of Kari Soller through November and December. Kari started with stick-figure animals from stories she had heard or seen on television. After a few art classes later in life, she discovered a love of portrait drawing, cartooning and painting non-objective still life and landscapes. Enjoy her exquisite portraits throughout the Library.
At noon Nov. 16 in the Cumberland Room, the library will present the upbeat and uplifting Christian gospel music of Jamie Jordan. Come and hear the old songs brought back to life.
Great New Books
Wayward by Chuck Wendig
Five years after the events in Wanderers, readers return to Ouray, CO, where they left shepherds Benji, Marcy, and Shana, as they helped the sleepwalkers cross the country. During those years, “white mask” ravaged humanity and killed most of the world’s population, but the AI known as Black Swan kept those in Ouray safe. With the sleepwalkers awake and the fungus threat dissipated, the story shifts to how people are living in this new reality. With multiple points of view that keep the pacing up and enhance the character development, a clear political stance, well-placed action, and interesting sequences, most of the terror here comes from the humans, both well-meaning and evil. Readers will experience a rollercoaster of emotions while ensconced in Wendig’s meticulously built world and find peace as the story reaches a heartbreakingly beautiful conclusion.
So Help Me God by Mike Pence
Focusing on his faith and his public service, the former Vice President recounts his journey to the White House, providing the inside story of the Trump Administration and how their relationship was severed when he kept his oath to the Constitution.
Marie Kondo’s Kurashi at Home: How to Organize Your Space and Achieve Your Ideal Life by Marie Kondo
Tidiness guru Kondo’s newest book begins with her standard tidiness method, but it expands to examine what readers do in their current life in order to spark joy in their lifestyle. The Japanese word this book, it more subtly means living one’s ideal life. Filled with practical and common-sense tips and techniques for decluttering one’s home and life, the book also includes suggestions for visualizing what one’s ideal home and life might be. The book also focuses on the practices and behaviors a person might do in their daily routines to achieve the ideal lifestyle. Kondo incorporates examples from her personal life and Japanese culture to illustrate her suggestions and to enhance her messages. This is mitigated by a series of worksheets at the end to help readers reflect on, identify their ideal lifestyle, and implement it.
Library Laugh I
What do Thanksgiving and Halloween have in common?
-One has gobblers, the other goblins.
Stingy Schobel Says
We often think that “disposable” razors mean just that: You use them a few times and toss them into the trash.
But disposable razors lose their sharp edge due to water and humidity, which cause them to rust. If you want to extend the life of your disposable razor, keep a widemouth jar filled with a few inches of vegetable oil in the bathroom. After shaving, rinse and dry off the razor, then place the head of the razor (handle up) in the oil.
This will prevent rust and keep the blades lubricated. You’ll be surprised how long one razor can last using this one simple tip.
Library Laugh II
What has no beginning, end or middle?
-A doughnut.
Libraries=Information
It’s long been considered that the proper way to retire an American flag is to burn it. But since most flags today are made from synthetic fibers — not natural fibers like they were decades ago — burning an old flag actually can be harmful and emit toxic gases into the atmosphere. In fact, many states have banned the burning of flags due to the toxicity that comes from igniting synthetic fibers.
An organization called American Flag Disposal wants to take old American flags and recycle them. They separate the flags into two material types — nylon and polyester — and work with textile recyclers to turn them into new products. Learn more at americanflagdisposal.com.
If you do just one thing when it comes to your morning routine, consider switching to an all-natural, biodegradable shampoo.
The suds we use to get our heads and hair squeaky clean can end up in waterways where aquatic wildlife and fish live. The chemicals in shampoos and conditioners — artificial fragrance, dyes and microbeads, along with lathering agents called sulfates — can be hormone-disruptive or even fatal to these creatures. The good news: It’s easier than ever to find 100% biodegradable shampoos on the market today, and they aren’t expensive.
Even better: Look for biodegradable shampoo bars that ditch plastic bottles altogether; they create a rich lather and are gentle on your hair and the planet.
