Dale Soblo will be the featured artist for the month of June, and will be honored at the Fun and Wine First Friday Reception on Friday, June 2 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Plateau Creative Arts Center, 451 Lakeview Dr.
The public is invited to come to this free event and enjoy a glass of wine or non-alcoholic beverage, visit with Dale and other artists and view a wonderful variety of artwork. Light refreshments will also be served.
Art Guild member and artist Dale Soblo presents his beautiful water lilies collection for public viewing.
Dale reflects on water lilies and his water color paintings, “Water lilies arise from the depths, transforming a lake or pond into a floating garden. Ever since my youth, I have seen magic, mystery and danger in the still waters where they grow. Water lilies are beautiful, mysterious and beguiling all at once. Monet also had a fascination with water lilies as his 250 or so paintings of them attest. The paintings of Monet I studied to create this collection spanned a period from 1910 to 1919. These 32 watercolor paintings are my impressions of Monet’s water lilies. The composition, color and value of my paintings as well as the expression of human emotions are derived from studying Monet’s works. In his work, I began to see the many conflicts and emotions he must have experienced during this time as he lost a son and WW1 was at his doorstep. The titles of my individual paintings are derived from the current locations of Monet’s originals.”
Dale’s training in botanical art started as an undergraduate at Eastern Michigan University making detailed drawings of plant anatomy, plant morphology and trees and woody shrubs. During this time he took a course in botanical illustration at the Matthaei Botanical Gardens. Dale went on to earn a BS in Biology from Eastern Michigan University in 1986 and a MS in Botany from Clemson University 1989. His interest in nature led him to work as a horticulturist at the Riverbanks Zoo and Garden, designing and managing nature preserves for The Nature Conservancy and teaching at Washtenaw Community College, Clemson University, Midlands Technical College and Spring Valley High. As a teacher, he developed an arts-based curriculum for biology and environmental science classes that taught students to use drawing and watercolor painting as ways to carefully observe and record the natural world.
The paintings of Dale Soblo will be on display along with the members’ gallery artwork exhibit from June 2 through July 6. The Arts Center is open to the public Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. All artwork in the gallery and in the Endless Possibilities Shop is available for purchase.
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization and an equal opportunity provider.
For more information, visit www.artguildfairfieldglade.net.
