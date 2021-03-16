Nearly 2,000 acres of land along the Cumberland Plateau has been donated to the TennGreen Land Conservancy for a research station.
Philanthropist George Lindemann donated 1,998 acres known as Soak Creek Farm in Rhea and Bledsoe counties. The property abuts the Justin P. Wilson Cumberland Trail State Park.
With the donation, TennGreen Land Conservancy acquires nearly 2,000 acres of mosaic habitat, including streams surrounded by forests, grassland and open space, and upland wooded areas fitting for forest management. The research station will evaluate habitat management techniques and medicinal plants.
Soak Creek Farm has more than 16 miles of streams that flow to the Piney Creek watershed. The Piney Creek watershed included significant recreational areas such as Soak Creek which was designated a State Scenic River in 2017, the first such designation since 2001.
Conservation of lang along creeks on Soak Creek Farm is essential to protect water quality and habitat for fish, wildlife and plant species, TennGreen said in a press release.
Lindemann noted conservation efforts not only support the environment, but also economic development.
“People come to paddle or bird watch or hike or just enjoy the quiet, but they shop in our stores, eat in our restaurants and buy their supplies from local businesses. This awful pandemic won’t last forever, but with good care, our natural treasures will,” he said.
