The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1015 and Ladies Association of the Fleet Reserve Association Unit 294 jointly united to sponsor a visit by Smoky Mountain Rescue Dogs representative Laurie Birt and her service dog, a black Labrador named Hooligan.
Birt provided the audience with an informative PowerPoint presentation of the organization’s goal to assist veterans. Smoky Mountain Service Dogs is a non-profit, 501 © (3), chartered in the state of Tennessee, and an all-volunteer organization whose purpose is to “facilitate a better life through canine companionship and service.” Their mission is to enhance the physical and psychological quality of life for wounded veterans by providing custom-trained mobility assistance service dogs at no cost to the veteran.
Following the presentation, Ambassador Hooligan demonstrated his capabilities by recovering a hidden phone amongst the audience, retrieving a dropped cane and removing clothing off of their veteran partner. These skills are just few of his abilities in aiding a veteran. At the conclusion of the demonstration, the VVA Chapter 1015 and LAFRA Unit 294 presented their generous donations which Hooligan “wagdly” accepted.
For information about Smoky Mountain Service Dogs, visit their website at www.smokymountainservicedogs.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.