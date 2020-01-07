Cumberland Medical Center will kick off a free six-week Smoking Cessation course to help those who want to become tobacco free in 2020.
The weekly series at noon each Monday begins Jan. 20.
“We know smoking is a hard addiction to quit,” said Tom Rally, Cumberland Medical Center cancer center manager. “Having a support system of people who are also focused on quitting can help you be successful and quit for good.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people who stop smoking greatly reduce their risk for disease and early death.
The CDC also shares additional benefits after one quits smoking include:
• Lowered risk for lung cancer and many other types of cancer.
• Reduced risk for heart disease, stroke and peripheral vascular disease (narrowing of the blood vessels outside the heart).
• Reduced heart disease risk within one to two years of quitting.
• Reduced respiratory symptoms, such as coughing, wheezing and shortness of breath.
While these symptoms may not disappear, they do not continue to progress at the same rate among people who quit compared with those who continue to smoke.
Those who quit smoking also realize a reduced risk of developing some lung diseases (such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, also known as COPD, one of the leading causes of death in the United States).
There is also a reduced risk for infertility in women of childbearing age. Women who stop smoking during pregnancy also reduce their risk of having a low birth-weight baby.
Those who are interested in participating in the Smoking Cessation course are encouraged to call 931-459-7022 to reserve their spot to attend so materials can be prepared accordingly.
