Discover the art of stone blades and rock art on display in the cases as you enter the main entrance of the Library. Daniel Smith’s extraordinary talent will be on exhibit during July.
Great New Books
The Cellist by Daniel Silva. The fatal poisoning of a Russian billionaire sends Gabriel Allon on a dangerous journey across Europe and into the orbit of a musical virtuoso who may hold the key to the truth about his friend’s death. The plot Allon uncovers leads to secret channels of money and influence that go to the very heart of Western democracy and threaten the stability of the global order.
American Marxism by Mark R Levin. The author explains how the core elements of Marxist ideology are now pervasive in American society and culture--from our schools, the press, and corporations, to Hollywood, the Democratic Party, and the Biden presidency--and how it is often cloaked in deceptive labels like “progressivism,” “democratic socialism,” “social activism,” and more. With his characteristic trenchant analysis, Levin digs into the psychology and tactics of these movements, the widespread brainwashing of students, the anti-American purposes of Critical Race Theory and the Green New Deal, and the escalation of repression and censorship to silence opposing voices and enforce conformity. Levin exposes many of the institutions, intellectuals, scholars, and activists who are leading this revolution, and provides us with some answers and ideas on how to confront them.
Such A Quiet Place by Megan Miranda. Once peaceful Hollow’s Edge is on edge after the murder of Brandon and Fiona Truett, especially when Ruby Fletcher’s conviction for their killing is overturned and she moves back into the house she shared with Harper Nash. Then understandably anxious Harper starts getting notes suggesting that someone in town is lying about what really happened.
The Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s battle for Domination by Sheera Frenkel and Cecilia Kang. Frenkel and Kang faced the challenge of unearthing new and interesting material about one of the most heavily debated communication tools of our modern age. More than 400 interviews later, they’ve produced the ultimate takedown via careful, comprehensive interrogation of every major Facebook scandal. An Ugly Truth provides the kind of satisfaction you might get if you hired a private investigator to track a cheating spouse: It confirms your worst suspicions and then gives you all the dates and details you need to cut through the company’s spin.... By weaving all those threads together, and adding new reporting from high-level meetings in Silicon Valley and Washington, D.C., the authors manage to effectively examine the shortcomings in the company’s leadership, structure and accountability. The book connects the internal drama and decision-making at Facebook with what we have all experienced on the outside.
The Heathens by Ace Atkins. This is Edgar finalist Atkins’s exceptional 11th crime thriller featuring Tibbehah County, MS, Sheriff Quinn Colson. The sheriff’s complex family past complicates a murder investigation. Gina Byrd, a drug addict who was a classmate of Colson’s, is reported missing by her boyfriend after he finds some bloody clothes near her trailer. When Byrd’s dismembered remains turn up covered in bleach and stuffed into a barrel, Byrd’s 17-year-old daughter, TJ, who recently beat up her mother, is a natural suspect. TJ is reluctant to trust Colson, because the previous sheriff, Hamp Beckett, Colson’s uncle, was rumored to have killed her father, and fears she’s being framed. TJ flees town along with her nine-year-old brother, John Wesley, and her boyfriend, pursued by Colson’s friend and former subordinate, Lillie Virgil, now a deputy U.S. Marshal. Atkins artfully alternates between that pursuit and Colson’s search for the people he believes slaughtered Byrd. The diverse cast of characters and their intricate relationships elevate this above most other gritty crime novels.
Library Laugh I
Why did the can crusher quit his job? Because it was soda-pressing.
Stingy Schobel Says
Be a takeout wizard. Two words: skip beverages. Why pay restaurant prices for sodas or juices you can pour yourself, saving a dollar or more per drink? Cheaper and healthier: Have filtered tap water.
Focus most on the front and back pages of grocery flyers, where supermarkets often put “loss leaders,” discounts that they actually lose money on to entice you into the store.
Libraries =
Information
In a review of studies examining the relationship between cardiovascular disease and the consumption of sodium and potassium, reducing sodium intake did not significantly lower risk for disease. Instead, increasing potassium consumption to achieve a lower ratio of potassium to sodium appeared key to improving outcomes. Best sources of potassium: bananas, oranges, spinach, broccoli, potatoes and mushrooms.
Older adults who regularly ate at least one serving of strawberries per week were 34% less likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease than those who ate strawberries once a month or less. Strawberries are known to contain compounds that have antioxidative and anti-inflammatory properties, which could account for the findings.
Library Laugh II
Why can’t 2 elephants swim together? They only have one pair of trunks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.