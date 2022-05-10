Stone Memorial High School’s Panther Rocket Team is reaching for the stars.
Last year, the team had the opportunity to participate in the finals for the world’s largest student rocketry competition, the American Rocketry Challenge. This was only the second time since the club began 14 years ago that they’d ever been able to qualify.
They ended up placing 88 out of the 98 teams selected to launch that day. That’s because a rocket will be automatically disqualified if any piece of it falls off during its flight.
That’s what happened during their first try.
“One of the motors came off after the first few seconds of flight,” said Thomas Tatum, the rocket team’s adviser and a SMHS teacher since 2007. “Automatic D-Q.”
But this only disqualified that specific attempt, and each team gets two launches.
On their second launch, their rocket flew through the sky and deployed its parachute properly, as it stayed fully intact.
With a score of 9.24, if it hadn’t been for that disqualification on their first try, the team could’ve easily placed in the Top 5.
The size of the club has more than doubled since then, growing from about four people to 15 current members.
Not only that, the SMHS Panther Rocket Team has officially qualified to participate in the American Rocketry Challenge for their second consecutive year.
They will travel to The Plains, VA, on May 14 to compete against 100 other chosen teams from all across the country.
But qualifying isn’t easy on its own.
The team first has to design and build a suitable model rocket. Tatum can offer some tips and a bit of assistance, but not much more than that. This project is entirely in the students’ hands.
This takes an immense amount of teamwork from the students to ensure that their rocket is completed in time.
“We have a lot of creative ideas for different parts of the rocket, coming from a diverse group of people,” said Cheyenne Rice, a junior who’s been in the club since her freshman year. “Different grade levels, different backgrounds, but everyone in here comes together to work toward one common goal. It’s a really nice thing to see.”
Once the team finished building and designing their rocket, they moved on to attempting to qualify.
They launched their rocket, aiming for a specific height and certain amount of time in the air.
Their model was successful, which allowed them to progress and bring it with them to the national finals.
This 2022 competition’s rules require each of the 101 teams to design, build and launch a model rocket that can safely carry two raw eggs to an altitude of 835 feet. Their target flight duration is 41 to 44 seconds.
If the team manages to claim the title of National Champions, they’ll be treated to an all-expense-paid trip to London to participate in the international finals.
They’ll also be competing for $100,000 in prizes, with the top 25 teams automatically receiving invitations to NASA’s Student Launch workshop.
“It’s insane, it’s just really exciting to have the opportunity,” said SMHS freshman Zeke Myaes.
Rice added, “It’s really amazing that a small-town team like ours can get all the way to a national competition like this.”
The Panther Rocket Team lost an important member of their team when James F. Kukowski, also known as The Voice of NASA, died in October 2020. The team established a Rocket Team Scholarship in his honor.
The team also makes sure to put a sealed container with his ashes into each rocket they fly, so they can remember him with every launch.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.