“Radium Girls,” from the SMHS Panther Tale Players, makes its way onto the stage at the end of April.
It will be performed in the Stone Memorial High School auditorium and is directed by Eleni Fragopoulos. This production is the work of the students in her technical theater class as well as the after-school theater club.
“It’s their show,” said Fragopoulos. “The students are doing everything,” from painting the sets to costuming, lighting and sound.
Even though the play is based off a best-selling book, it’s clear the students’ thoughts and ideas were still very much heard.
“Whatever works, stays. Whatever doesn’t, won’t,” said Fragopoulos. “If any of the students have an idea, or something they’d like to change, we can definitely talk about doing that.”
But what is it that drove this class to perform this specific story?
Well, having done a comedic production the previous called, “Ghost Chasers,” Fragopoulos wanted to put on a more educational or literary play.
But she was not sure of how many students she would have involved in the coming semester’s production. So, she picked a script that could be performed by a smaller group of people, or a larger one if need be.
Most of her students did end up sticking around from the last semester’s performance, meeting each day for their technical theater class and three times after school. They all put their minds and bodies to hard work for the sake of the completion of the project.
Perfecting the sets, preparing outfits and rehearsing the script, everyone had something to do.
Owen VanKirk, a student in the technical theater class who will be portraying three different characters in the upcoming production, said the actors don’t spend all of their time just practicing lines. They also have an active role in the building and crafting the different sets and props.
“I really enjoy getting to work the set,” he said, “I like getting to help make up the environment of the play.”
Olivia Mathis, another student, said one of her favorite things about the class is that she does whatever needs to be done.
She’s not stuck doing one job over and over again, there’s always a plethora of different things to do.
High school senior and technical director/Club President Natalie Underwood agrees.
“My role really lets me get to try a little bit of everything,” said Underwood, “I’ll do the costumes, set, lights—pretty much anything. It’s just given me a variety of things to do.”
Fragopoulos said her favorite part about organizing these productions is the students’ reactions to the final product.
“No matter what frustrations they had all they way through, when it’s all said and done, they get to see how great and beautiful the product is in the end.”
But it’s “not always fun and games,” as the director said.
One big challenge that she and her class face is sharing the auditorium.
Although SMHS does have its own auditorium, it’s not just the theater classes that use it.
For the final two weeks before their public premiere, the auditorium will not be available for their use; it’ll be occupied by students taking their end-of-course exams.
The class was prepared for this, however, and has no plans to let it falter their production.
One issue that Mathis faced was specific to her role as an actress, and that was learning the lines. But the problem wasn’t exactly leaning them, it was procrastinating to do so.
But it seems to be something that she overcame, as she went on to talk about some of the things that she’d learned from her experience in theater.
“I did gain a much more diverse emotional spectrum,” Mathis said. “I got a lot better at reeling my emotions in after a performance, and I feel like I’ve gotten a lot better at these emotional monologues I’ll have to do.”
Underwood talked about some of the challenges she had faced throughout her time in theater.
“I struggled my freshman year, joining this class,” said Underwood. “I’ve always worked on my own and this is really a teamwork class. Everybody has to work together, otherwise you’re not gonna get things done. So, progressively that has been something that’s gotten a lot easier for me.”
Underwood went on to talk about some of the skills she feels she’s gained throughout the process.
“When I first started, I didn’t know how to work any of the technical aspects whatsoever,” she said. “I didn’t know how to run lights, measure costume sizes or all those kinds of things. But throughout the process, you catch on.”
Drew Davenport, another senior who had worked sound on their last production, brought up some of the things he’s learned working through this project.
“Dealing with people,” he said, “the process involves a lot of teamwork and that’s something you have to get used to.”
“I think I’ve gotten a bit better with my acting,” VanKirk added. “I feel like I knew a little bit going in, and this process has made me get quite a bit better at it.”
“Radium Girls” will be performed at Stone Memorial High School April 28 and 29 at 7 p.m. and on April 30 at 1 and 7 p.m.
Admission will be $5 for students and $7 general.
